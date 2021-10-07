Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: My thirty-minute king prawn jalfrezi

I adore cooking with spices. My mother used to make the most amazing one-pot vegetarian curries in a pressure cooker years ago. She always began by sautéing onion, garlic and ginger and then adding her own freshly roasted and ground spices and frying them for a minute or two before adding whatever other ingredients she was using. I got my love of cooking from her, and my comfort with using spices.

In these days of readymade sauces and spice mixes, it seems that many people may be a little intimidated at the idea of using fresh spices. If that is you, then this week’s recipe is a great introduction to cooking with spice. If you love Indian food but have no idea of where to begin when it comes to buying and cooking with spices, this is the recipe to get you started.