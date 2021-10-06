Cooking with kids: JP McMahon is showing children how to make Michelin-starred food 

Last year, JP McMahon - the owner and chef of Michelin-starred Aniar Restaurant - ran two online cookery courses, teaching more than 200 children how to cook. As a father and one of Ireland's most successful chefs, he is passionate about teaching children about where food comes from, and how to cook it.

On October 30, he is launching a new eight-week course aimed at children aged nine and over, who might already be showing promise in the kitchen and who need a little encouragement.