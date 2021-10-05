Watching Bake Off tonight? This Cork baker shares her secret ingredient for perfect scones 

"I just love Bake Off," says Patricia O'Flaherty, who might be one of Cork's biggest fans of the cooking show. "It's the only wholesome reality show out there. I love the characters - they are always so endearing and sincere."

To Patricia, who owns A Touch Of Magic, one of Cork's best-known cake companies, Bake Off is teaching us all how to bake, which she believes is an essential life skill.

"I think it gives people a reason to get into the kitchen and try baking, and once they do, they realise how much fun it can be."

When starting out on your baking journey, it's really important to keep things simple, says Patricia, and that's where her granny's secret scone recipe comes in.

"My granny Sheila was an exceptional baker, she won many for her raspberry jam," she says. "Her scones were as light as air. She always said that the secret to light scones is don't overwork the dough - throw them into the oven as fast as you can, like an olympian off the starting blocks!"

This recipe is extremely close to her heart. "It was the very first thing I ever baked as a child with my granny. I was about 6years old, such a vivid memory of my granny with her housecoat dusted with flour and the heat from the gas oven keeping the kitchen lovely and warm."

Created during wartime, when butter, eggs and sugar were sometimes hard to find, Sheila had to get creative. "Granny used thick rich buttermilk to replace the fat content needed instead of butter and eggs. Instead of sugar, she used lemonade, using the bubbles of the lemonade as an extra raising agent."

Patricia has replaced the buttermilk with whipping cream in her recipe, but the secret ingredient remains the same.

Lemonade scones recipe by:Patricia O'Flaherty The scones nearly kiss each other as they bake quite close but that's to help them rise, stay together, rise together! Servings 12 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 20 mins Total Time 25 mins Course Baking Ingredients 525g self-raising flour

250ml whipping cream

250ml lemonade

Zest of one lemon Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Sieve the flour into a large bowl and add the lemon zest. Pour in the cream and the lemonade and stir. The dough will be sticky, but it will come together. Turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead gently (four or five turns) to bring it together. With your hands, pat into a disc about one inch thick. With a dough cutter or a glass cut out scones decisively and quickly and place gently on the baking tray, close but not touching. Brush the tops with milk or an egg wash and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and serve with lots of jam and cream.