Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinners ready in 30 minutes or less

Fast fakeaway fried rice
Ideal for days when the fridge needs a clear out, use whatever vegetables you have
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time12 mins
Total Time17 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 onion- red/white/scallion/shallot
4 cloves garlic
1 red chilli or chilli flakes or chilli powder
200g leftover protein bits- chicken/tofu/veg/prawns
Soy sauce
Honey
1 tablespoons fish sauce or shrimp paste(optional)
200g cooked cold rice (it is truly best to use less fresh rice)
100g of empty the fridge veg- scallions, peas, cubed carrots, pak choi
1 tomato or a few cherry tomatoes
Salt and pepper
Oil for frying
Method
Fry your onions in some oil over a hot heat for a few minutes and then add your garlic and chilli.
Season the onions, garlic and chilli with some salt. Fry for a further 3-4 minutes.
Now add in your strips of chicken/tofu/veg/prawns and fry for at least 5 more minutes or until a little golden. If raw, be sure to cool them through.
In a little dish, you can mix up your soy sauce, honey, and fish sauce or shrimp paste.
Add your rice, any extra veg, tomato and your sauce to the pan. Stir it all together and fry for another minute or two until everything is cooked and piping hot. Taste and add seasoning as desired.
Serve with a freshly fried crispy egg.
Pork fillet stroganoff
Yoghurt gives this dish the tang it needs. Don't skimp on the cornflour - it is essential for stabilising the sauce
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1tbsp vegetable oil
500g (18oz) pork tenderloin, cut into thick strips about 1 cm wide
15g (½oz) unsalted butter
1 onion, peeled and finely chopped
250g (9oz) closed cup mushrooms, wiped and thickly sliced
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
1tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1tbsp Dijon mustard
1tsp paprika
150g Greek yoghurt
1tbsp cornflour mixed with 100ml cold water
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat a large non-stick frying pan over a high heat and add the oil . Add the pork and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until lightly browned. Remove from the pan.
Add the butter to the pan, then the onion, mushrooms and thyme and pan fry until just softened. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, mustard and paprika.
Return the pork with its juices to the pan and mix well. Combine the yogurt and cornflour mixture and fold through the meat to warm through. Season with pepper.
You may like to add a little extra water for a thinner sauce or another tub of yogurt for a creamier sauce.
Spaghetti with bacon and chilli
Chef Mark Moriarty shares the pasta dish he turns to when the last thing he wants to do is cook a meal
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
200g dried pasta
100g rindless streaky bacon
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 chillies, diced
large handful parsley, chopped (if available)
100g Parmesan, grated
1 lemon, juice and zest
olive oil
Method
Place the pasta in boiling salted water, cook until just tender (6 minutes).
In a pot, heat the olive oil. Cut the bacon into lardons, fry in oil until crispy. Add the garlic and chilli and cook over a medium heat for two minutes or until the garlic has started to turn golden, season heavily.
Remove the pasta from the water and add to the oil mix, add a ladle full of pasta water, followed by the parmesan, lemon juice, zest and parsley.
Season with some more olive oil, lemon and salt and serve in warm bowls.
Honey and ginger stir fry
This delicious stir fry works well with chicken or tofu and really benefits from as much time marinating as possible
Servings4
Preparation Time40 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseMain
CuisineChinese
Ingredients
600g pork fillets, cut into 5mm slices
60 ml vegetable oil
2 spring onions, trimmed and cut into 10cm lengths
1 tbsp malt vinegar
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp water
2 limes, halved
2 tbsp honey
2 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tbsp shao hsing wine or dry sherry
2 tbsp finely diced ginger
1 tbsp oyster sauce
2 tsp dark soy sauce
2 tsp five spice powder
½ tsp sesame oil
Method
Combine pork with marinade ingredients in a large bowl, and leave to marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or overnight.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a hot wok until the surface seems to shimmer slightly.
Add half the marinated pork and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Remove from wok with a slotted spoon and set aside. Heat remaining oil in the wok, add remaining pork and stir-fry for another 30 seconds.
Return reserved pork to the wok with spring onions, vinegar, soy sauce and water. Stir-fry for a further minute or until pork is just cooked through and lightly browned.
Arrange pork on a platter and serve with lime halves.
Simple Chinese Cooking by Kylie Kwong is published by Penguin.
Coconut chicken with spices and herbs
This deeply flavoured is rich and silky smooth, with tender chicken bites and is ready in less than half an hour
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp coriander seeds
4 cardamom pods (optional)
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 celery stick, finely chopped
thumb size of grated ginger
4 garlic cloves
2 limes — one for zest and juice, the other for serving
1 chilli, finely chopped, or use a dried chilli that has been soaked in boiling water
big bunch of coriander (or parsley); separate the stalks from the leaves and chop the stalks finely
salt
pepper
1 tin of coconut milk
coriander or parsley leaves, lightly chopped
400g chicken, picked from the leftover roast chicken
1 bunch of spring onions, finely chopped (optional)
500g cooked rice
Equipment:
wok, saucepan, or big frying pan
Method
Heat the wok and toast the cumin, coriander and cardamom for a couple of minutes. Next add a little oil to the toasted spices and add the onions, celery, ginger, lime zest, chilli and herb stalks, season with salt and pepper and soften over a low heat for about five minutes. You might need a little more oil but make sure you do not brown the vegetables.
Add the coconut milk, bring to the boil and let it simmer for a few minutes. Finally add the chicken and let it warm through without letting it boil. Add the lime juice and sprinkle the top with the chopped coriander leaves and spring onions.
Reheat the rice by heating a pan to very hot and adding a drop of oil to coat the bottom. Stir fry the rice until very hot. Serve with segments of lime. This is a great way to use up bits of odd vegetables that are hanging around in your fridge. To bulk it out, add a bag of frozen spinach (defrosted) towards the end or serve spinach separately with a good squeeze of lemon juice.