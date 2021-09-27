Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinners ready in 30 minutes or less

Method

Fry your onions in some oil over a hot heat for a few minutes and then add your garlic and chilli.

Season the onions, garlic and chilli with some salt. Fry for a further 3-4 minutes.

Now add in your strips of chicken/tofu/veg/prawns and fry for at least 5 more minutes or until a little golden. If raw, be sure to cool them through.

In a little dish, you can mix up your soy sauce, honey, and fish sauce or shrimp paste.

Add your rice, any extra veg, tomato and your sauce to the pan. Stir it all together and fry for another minute or two until everything is cooked and piping hot. Taste and add seasoning as desired.