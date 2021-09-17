Darina Allen: Delicious chocolate pots and other recipes from my trip to the Inis Meáin Suites

I’ve just eaten a delicious mouthful of dill pickled herring with cream cheese on a slice of freshly baked soda bread for breakfast — sublime.

I’m back on Inis Meáin for the second time this Summer: there are just five rooms at Inis Meáin Suites so how fortunate are we to have benefited when some other guests couldn’t take up their booking.

Our bedroom overlooks the extraordinary Inis Meáin landscape, little fields surrounded by high dry stone walls, a few cattle here and there, Coilumin’s rectangular garden along the road is bursting with cabbages, ripe onions, beets, rhubarb, potatoes. He has harvested the rye since the last time we were here, tied it in sheaves, threshed it against a standing stone on the limestone pavement below his field. He’ll save the precious seed for next year’s crop and the long straw can be used for thatching, I wondered if he made rye bread but apparently it’s not part of the island tradition.

On a fine day, one can see across Galway Bay to the 12 Pins, and the Clare coast to the south but this morning, a thick mist is swirling in from the sea, enveloping the whitewashed buildings of the Inis Meáin Knitwear factory. It’s a hive of activity around the clock, lovingly turning out the most beautiful knitwear from the finest wool, cashmere, linen and cotton yarns for export to a few carefully chosen shops around the world.

The fluffy grey mist ebbs and flows and I can’t help being secretly pleased that it’s likely that our flight to the mainland in the tiny Aer Arann plane will be somewhat delayed… so I can relax and enjoy a leisurely breakfast.

So let me tell you about this delicious repast: Breakfast at Inis Meáin Suites is no ordinary breakfast. It’s delivered into the bedroom porch in a handmade iroko timber box tray around 8.30am. Lift off the lid, inside you’ll find a feast. 10-12 little jars and Bec containers are tucked into thick polystyrene moulds: freshly squeezed orange or apple juice, homemade granola, seasonal fresh fruit, thick unctuous yoghurt. There are several slices of both brown and white soda bread tucked into a little box beside two slices of poppy seed banana bread. Two fresh hardboiled eggs from their little flock of happy hens are covered in little hand-knit Aran egg cosies — how cute and practical is that! But that’s not all, there’s also a little pot of pickled herrings and a gutsy liver pâté and, just in case we have a craving, two little pots of the most sublime chocolate mousse I’ve ever tasted with a pot of crème fraîche. We made a pot of coffee from the freshly-ground beans. There’s a minimum two-night stay, and other choices for breakfast the next day.

Each room comes with walking sticks, two bikes, fishing rods, two deckchairs and an umbrella. Wandering or cycling around the island is a joy, fields full of wild flowers — hare bells, fuchsia, loosestrife, heather, honeysuckle. A few cattle here and there and there’s certainly one donkey and maybe more. Don’t miss the Harry Clarke stained glass windows in the chapel of Saint John and Immaculate Mary. Check if Millington Synge’s little thatched cottage is open and climb up the steps to at least one of the stone forts. You’ll probably ponder how these extraordinary ruins were built between 2,000 and 3,000 years ago.

Inis Meáin is possibly the quietest and the least visited of the three Aran Islands — there’s one shop and one pub with lots of outdoor seating. Depending on the time of the year, there’s one or two cafés and a quirky craft shop but don’t leave the island without visiting Inis Meáin Knitwear. No ‘fast fashion’ here, just beautifully crafted pieces that you’ll treasure for a lifetime.

I almost forgot to mention dinner — Ruairí de Blacam’s food reflects seasonal organic produce from their garden and polytunnel, fresh catch of fish and shellfish from local fishers and occasionally wild and foraged food from the island. The wine list chosen by Ruairí’s wife Marie-Thérèse is also exceptional. This place is one of Ireland’s hidden gems, check it out and put your name on a cancellation list. inismeain.com

Thank you Ruairí and Marie-Thérèse (who hails from East Cork) for sharing your recipes.

Aubergine with feta and mint recipe by:Darina Allen We enjoyed this as a starter but you can imagine how good it would be as a salad or side also Servings 2 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 29 mins Total Time 34 mins Course Side Ingredients 1 aubergine

Feta cheese

Mint, finely chopped

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar Method Slice the aubergines 1cm (½-inch) thick. Drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil and season with freshly-ground black pepper and salt. Grill on a cast iron griddle on a high heat until cooked through and nicely charred. Serve three slices per person for a starter portion. Crumble good feta cheese over the aubergine slices with torn mint leaves, aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.



Note: Good quality piquillo peppers can be an optional extra.



Thank you Ruairí and Marie-Thérèse from Inis Meáin Suites for this recipe.

Treacle bread recipe by:Darina Allen This delicious bread makes two loaves, which is lucky because one would be devoured almost instantly Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 40 mins Total Time 45 mins Course Baking Ingredients 160g self-raising flour

320g wholemeal flour

40g wheatbran

40g mixed seeds (pumpkin, sesame, sunflower, and linseed)

1 level tsp bread soda

1 tsp salt

1 egg

400-450ml (14-16fl oz) buttermilk

1 dstsp treacle

Equipment

2 x 450g (1lb) or 1 x 900g (2lb) loaf tins Method Preheat the oven to 210°C/410°F/Gas Mark 6½ and grease the bread tins. Mix the dry ingredients together by hand in a big bowl and make a well in the centre. Mix the egg, buttermilk, and treacle together. Pour half of the liquid mix into the dry ingredients and mix lightly by hand. Pour the remainder of the liquid in and continue to mix very lightly. Turn the mixture into the prepared bread tins and bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes approximately. Remove from the tin and pop back into the oven for a further 15 minutes until cooked. If you are in doubt, tap the bottom of the bread, when it is cooked, it will sound hollow. Allow to cool on a wire rack.



Thank you Ruairí and Marie-Thérèse from Inis Meáin Suites for this recipe.

Broccoli with anchovy dressing recipe by:Darina Allen Anchovies give this dish new life, give it a try Servings 5 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 15 mins Total Time 25 mins Course Side Ingredients 1 head of broccoli

200g beluga lentils

½ carrot, celery rib and onion, finely chopped

½ bottle Madeira

Beef stock

For the dressing:

250ml sunflower oil

50ml extra virgin olive oil

2 whole free-range eggs

6 Ortiz anchovies

1 crushed clove of garlic

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Juice of ½ a lemon Method First, make the dressing. Put all the ingredients except the lemon into a blender and emulsify. Emulsify with the blender and finish off with the juice of half a lemon. Salt to taste. Gently sweat the Beluga lentils and mirepoix of vegetables for 2 – 3 minutes. Add the Madeira, burn off the alcohol and reduce by half. Cover with beef stock and cook until al dente for a further 7-10 minutes. Cut the vegetable up into equal-sized florets. Bring 3 litres of properly salted water to a rolling boil. Add the broccoli for 60 seconds, strain and plunge into ice water to arrest the cooking. Strain and set aside. To serve, reheat the broccoli with boiling water from the kettle. Put a good blob of anchovy dressing on a serving plate. Add the broccoli florets and a tablespoon of the lentils. Dress with a chilli, garlic and olive oil.



Thank you Ruairí and Marie-Thérèse from Inis Meáin Suites for this recipe.

Chocolate pots recipe by:Darina Allen These exquisite little chocolate pots are served as part of the breakfast tray at Inis Meáin Suites Servings 6 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 30 mins Total Time 35 mins Course Dessert Ingredients 325ml cream

250ml milk

250g chocolate (70%)

6 egg yolks

125g caster sugar Method Melt the cream, milk and chocolate together in a saucepan over a low heat. Beat the egg yolks and the caster sugar together and combine with the chocolate mixture. Pour into individual small oven-proof containers (ramekins or Weck jars). Place these in a bain-marie in a deep baking tray, filled with hot tap water two-thirds up the sides of the small containers. Cook at approximately 130°C for 30 minutes approx, until a slight dome shape appears on the surface. Leave to cool and then refrigerate.



Note: if you can resist them, they keep brilliantly for up to a week.



Thank you Ruairí and Marie-Thérèse from Inis Meáin Suites for this recipe.

