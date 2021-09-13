The Shandon Bell-y dancing: Restaurant brings a taste of Syria to Shandon

The Four Liars wants diners to experience Syrian culture 
The Four Liars serves traditional Syrian food in the heart of Shandon.

The Four Liars Bistro right next door to Butter Museum in Shandon has been serving up a taste of Syria since it was taken over by Abdul Khalouf in August of 2020. 

Abdul and his business partner and chef Ahmed came to Ireland from war-torn Syria a number of years ago and their restaurant has been a success since they took it over last year. 

Their menu is an extensive journey through the complex flavours of Syria, and you'll find marinated meat cooked over hot coals in  and wrapped in Syrian flatbread, delicious salads bespeckled with pomegranate as well as lots of small bites and sweets. 

From this Thursday on the restaurant will be hosting live belly dancing, saying "come and immerse yourself in a little slice of Arabic culture right here in the heart of Shandon!"

We don't mind if we do. 

Places are limited so to book a table at The Four Liars call 083 080 8283.

Restaurant Review: A magnificent tale at Chapter One

