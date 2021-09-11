Michelle Darmody: Easy to make celebration layer cakes and my secret to perfect icing

I always think of layer cakes as decadent, they are a real treat for a special occasion. They usually look great as well as tasting good with layers stacked up and filled with either icing, whipped cream, or jam. You can decorate them as elaborately as you wish with edible flowers or fruit or simply pallet buttercream icing all over.

A heavy sponge-type cake is generally best for layering — one that is not too light and airy or too dense. When cutting a cooled cake into discs it is best done with care. Hold the cake steady with one hand and use a long serrated knife, such as a bread knife, to cut the cake, gently turning it as you do.