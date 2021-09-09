How I eat: Anthony Bourdain taught me to take inspiration from my travels 

Randy Lewis is a Canadian foodie, chef and travel enthusiast living in Lahinch, Co Clare for the past 15 years where he runs a beachfront restaurant, Randaddys.

I wake when the alarm goes off, and I immediately go for a walk on the beach. When I come home, I get my little fella his breakfast (usually it's cereal) and then after the school run, I have my first coffee. I don't tend to eat breakfast.

A typical lunch for me is always something easy and simple. I like to cook sausages on my George Foreman and eat them between some slices of good bread. When I'm working on a shoot like I am towards the end of this month, I try to get my body and mind a little more aligned and that means choosing healthier options. They make take a little more time to prepare but they are worth it in the long run.

Easy Vietnamese Salad from the Currabinny Cooks.

For dinner, it really depends on the weather. I love cooking with flavours from around the world, so if it's a cold rainy night I'll look to Italy for a hearty pasta or Vietnam for a hot and spicy soup. If the weather is warm, well everything is cooked on my barbecue.

I love Hunky Dory crisps and peanut M&Ms are my go-to treat.

I loosely follow the principles of intermittent fasting, where I eat in an eight-hour window. I find that this way of eating makes my day go better. It gives me a schedule for food and helps me to be mentally prepared for the day to come.

I love food from Asia. In a 100km radius, you will find that flavours change dramatically because of culture or religious preference and for me, that makes the flavours come alive.

I don't like mushrooms. Ever since I was a child I have disliked the texture that comes with chewing them. I do, however, enjoy the flavour of mushrooms, so I use them in soup or to flavour a dish during the cooking - I'll take them out before I serve though.

Anthony Bourdain is Randy's food hero.

Food is an extremely important part of my life - of course it is, I'm a chef! It has brought me around the world, and learning about how other people eat inspires me every day. I try to eat clean, and as a chef I never use microwaves or packaged processed food. My food hero has to be Anthony Bourdain. He is my inspiration for travel, and he taught me that by getting to know the country, you really get to know the food.