Indian summer: five quick and easy barbecue recipes to cook while the sun still shines

The mercury is on the rise today, which means that barbecue for dinner is a real possibility. Here are our favourite speedy bbq recipes
Barbecue for dinner? Check out our quick grilling recipes.

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 10:03
Ciara McDonnell

Marinated barbecue chicken

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Hot or cold, this chicken is the perfect protein to plan your summer meals around

Servings

4

Preparation Time

1 hours 5 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

1 hours 25 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken fillets

  • For the chicken marinade:

  • 1 tbsp dark soy 

  • ½ tsp crushed garlic 

  • 2 tsp Moroccan spice seasoning 

  • 2 tsp dried tarragon 

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 

  • juice of 1 lemon 

  • 2 tsp maple syrup 

Method

  1. Add the chicken and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.

  2. Marinate for at least 1 hour.

  3. In the meantime, set the barbecue up.

  4. Cook over a hot barbeque for 4 minutes on each side, basting the meat with the leftover marinade. 

  5. Always check the chicken is properly cooked and that the juices run clear before serving Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.

Salmon and prawn skewers

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

For a light summertime supper that combines sharp peppers, courgette and chunks of salmon, try these skewers oven-roasted or on the barbecue

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 500g salmon, diced

  • 16 large tiger prawns, peeled and deveined

  • 1 yellow pepper, chopped into large chunks

  • 1 courgette, coined

  • 8 long wooden/metal skewers, soaked in water

  • 3 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 1 lemon, juiced

  • 1tsp sea salt

  • 1tsp cracked black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C or light the barbecue.

  2. Load the skewers with the fish, prawns and vegetables, ensuring everyone gets the same amount in a small bowl. Whisk together the oil, lemon, salt and pepper dressing.

  3. Brush the skewers with the dressing.

  4. If you're cooking in the oven: Place the skewers on a lightly greased tray and cook in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Turn the skewers halfway through to ensure even cooking and brush with more dressing.

  5. If you're using a barbecue: Place the skewers on the barbecue and cook for 10-15 minutes. Continuously marinade with dressing and turn regularly so they don’t stick to the grill.

Grilled corn with lime and chilli butter

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Inspired by Mexican elotes served with cheese, some chillies and lots of lime juice, corn pairs beautifully with barbecued meat dishes

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 4 ears of corn, husked

  • 25g Parmesan

  • 1 lime, cut into eight wedges

  • olive oil

  • sea salt

  • cracked black pepper

  • coriander leaves, to garnish

  • For the butter:

  • 100g butter

  • juice and zest of 1 lime

  • pinch of salt

  • 1 tbsp coriander leaves chopped

  • 1 small garlic clove, crushed

  • 1 inch of a small red chilli, finely diced

Method

  1. To make the butter, put all the ingredients in a bowl and mash together with a fork or wooden spoon. When everything is well combined roll the butter in brown parchment paper and cool in the fridge. When ready to use, cut however much you need into half-inch rounds.

  2. Heat a grill pan/griddle or barbecue to medium high. Prepare the husked ears of corn by rubbing them in a little olive oil and seasoning them lightly with sea salt and black pepper.

  3. Grill the corn, turning regularly in order to evenly cook them on all sides, don’t be afraid to char the corn in places.

  4. When the corn is tender, cooked through and lightly charred all over, places some nice thick slices of the lime and chilli butter on top, letting them melt over the corn. grate the parmesan over everything and garnish with some coriander leaves. Serve with a wedge of lime.

Greek pork souvlaki

This is a simple and easy-to-prepare dish packed with flavour - the meat is marinated in a blend of coriander, juniper berries and mustard, grilled with perfumed bay leaves and garnished with fresh coriander

Servings

6

Preparation Time

2 hours 20 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

2 hours 30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Greek

Ingredients

  • 1.2kg boneless lean pork from the tenderloin or leg

  • 1 tbsp coriander seeds

  • 6 juniper berries

  • 3 tbsp aged red wine vinegar

  • ½ tsp powdered mustard

  • 115ml extra virgin olive oil

  • 18 bay leaves, each broken in half

  • 1 tbsp honey

  • cracked black pepper

  •  coarse-grain sea salt

  • For serving:

  • coarsely chopped fresh leaves, coriander or watercress

  • purslane sprigs

  • lemon wedges

  • Tsatsiki

Method

  1. Cut the meat into 2.5cm cubes and trim off any fat and sinew. Pound the coriander seeds and juniper berries in a small mortar until crushed and well mixed. Combine with the vinegar and mustard in a small bowl, and whisk in the olive oil.

  2. Combine the meat and marinade in a non-reactive bowl, mix together with your hands and cover. Set aside for 2-3 hours. Prepare the fire (barbecue). Remove the meat from the marinade and thread alternatively with the bay leaves onto 6 skewers.

  3. Whisk the honey into the marinade and baste the meat liberally with this sauce, then sprinkle it with pepper. Set a grill rack 10cm above the hot coals and lightly brush with olive oil. Grill the souvlakia until lightly browned on all sides, then raise the grill 5cm.

  4. Grill 10-15 minutes longer, basting frequently or until the souvlakia are cooked. Arrange on a warm platter, sprinkle with salt, pepper, fresh coriander and surround with the lemon wedges.

    This recipe is from Flavours of Greece by Rosemary Barron published by Grub Street.

Halloumi skewers

recipe by:Darina Allen

Halloumi, the 'squeaky' Cypriot cheese is brilliant for grilling this summer and pairs beautifully with tomato sauce, chimichurri, or aji green sauce

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

6 mins

Total Time

11 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 500g halloumi

  • extra virgin olive oil

  • pepper

  • thyme, rosemary or oregano

Method

  1. Heat the barbeque or a pan-grill. If the halloumi is excessively salty, soak in cold water overnight or for at least an hour, discard water. Dry well, with kitchen paper.

  2. Cut the cheese into 4 long pieces and thread into flat metal skewers or soaked satay sticks. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle with chopped rosemary, thyme or some dried wild oregano and some freshly cracked pepper.

  3. Grill for 2-3 minutes each side until golden and hot through.

For more midweek meal ideas check out ieFood.

