Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Sloppy Joes and homemade oven chips

It is the end of the first week back to school. A hectic week for many, and a big week for kids who have missed so much of their usual routine over the past eighteen months. Time for some comfort food on a Friday night maybe? Something that the kids will enjoy, and that will be a treat for the whole family. Something a little different, but not too complicated and, above all, of course, something delicious.

Sloppy Joes would be perfect. A gorgeous variation on a burger, and packed full of flavour. These are made with ground beef, some decent Irish Angus minced steak would be perfect, flavoured with onion, garlic, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper, celery, and a little green chilli if you fancy it.