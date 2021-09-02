How I eat: Thalia Heffernan likes to start the day with vegan sausages, roast tomatoes and hash browns

I follow a plant-based diet. I stopped eating meat and animal products five years ago and it really helped me remove my guilt around eating certain foods. I couldn’t eat a steak and then visit a farm to play with a cow… it didn’t agree with me.

Also, for the planet, I think it’s really important for us to be more conscious of what we’re eating and incorporate more plant-based meals into our diets.

Breakfast

I start my morning with a coffee but I’m also a huge huge breakfast fan. I need toast to function, so on a day when I have time, I’ll do avocado toast, some vegan sausages if possible, roast tomatoes and hash browns. I’m very passionate about my first meal of the day!

Lunch

What I eat for lunch really depends on the day I'm having. If I'm on set lunch will be provided, and can range from a delivery or a full hot meal or cold buffet spread.

At home, I love a sandwich and salad. I also often make leftovers from the night before for dinner or rework them - like if we did mashed potatoes the night before I’ll make potato cakes! That way I can cook something new for dinner which I love, when I have time! I’m also a big soup fan and try to have it in the fridge so when I don't have much time, there is something delicious just moments away.

Dinner

For dinner, I'll have a lentil curry with some rice or a stir-fry. We also love a vegan burger in my house with some spuds. Hardly a day goes by I that I don’t have a spud. I don't always have time, so I always make sure I have some goujons from Plant-it in the freezer so that I can put them on after a long day. I have a good portion of vegetables with my dinner too, my favourites are broccoli or peas.

Snacks

I love snacking. I’m never without a bag of popcorn or crisps, especially on long days on set where I mightn’t get food for a few hours. I also eat a lot of hummus and crackers or whatever is handy, carrots, peppers etc. Bananas and apples are great too to have.

I like a protein shake, I usually use Hemp Heros chocolate protein with oats, peanut butter, oat milk, banana and ice and it’s delicious in between meals on a busy day.

Inspiration

I love using flavours from Asia in my cooking and experimenting with different vegetables and proteins. Recently I made a fully vegan katsu curry and it was a huge hit with everyone who tried it. I really like making family favourites plant-based and surprising my meat-eating friends and family with them.

Since going plant-based I haven’t really found anything I dislike, to be honest!! I’m not a huge fan of vegan cheeses but then I wouldn’t have been a huge fan of normal cheese before either so it’s nothing against the vegan stuff, it’s just not something I would reach for.

Food is one of the most important things to me. I base most situations around food when I can, and I’m always thinking of my next meal. I really love trying new things and seeing people bringing more delicious plant-based food ideas to the mainstream consciousness. When I think of food I think of family, parties, celebrating and overall happiness!

Yotam Ottolenghi is one of Thalia's culinary heroes.

I have two food heroes: Yotam Ottolenghi and my mother. I love that Ottolenghi uses vegetables, grains, spices and legumes to make delicious meals that simply need nothing more. I used a lot of his recipes when I first went plant-based and it taught me a huge amount about how to cook without relying on a meat product.

My mum is an incredible cook and taught me so much. I think I get my love for food from her and my pride for every meal that I create too. I don’t think I’d have such a deep connection with it without her.

