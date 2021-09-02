How I eat: Thalia Heffernan likes to start the day with vegan sausages, roast tomatoes and hash browns

Model Thalia Heffernan on what kind of food is served on set, why her fridge always has broccoli and peas and how popcorn and crisps get her through the day
Model Thalia Heffernan says that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. 

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 12:30
Ciara McDonnell

I follow a plant-based diet. I stopped eating meat and animal products five years ago and it really helped me remove my guilt around eating certain foods. I couldn’t eat a steak and then visit a farm to play with a cow… it didn’t agree with me. 

Also, for the planet, I think it’s really important for us to be more conscious of what we’re eating and incorporate more plant-based meals into our diets. 

Breakfast

I start my morning with a coffee but I’m also a huge huge breakfast fan. I need toast to function, so on a day when I have time, I’ll do avocado toast, some vegan sausages if possible, roast tomatoes and hash browns. I’m very passionate about my first meal of the day!

Lunch

What I eat for lunch really depends on the day I'm having. If I'm on set lunch will be provided, and can range from a delivery or a full hot meal or cold buffet spread. 

At home, I love a sandwich and salad. I also often make leftovers from the night before for dinner or rework them - like if we did mashed potatoes the night before I’ll make potato cakes! That way I can cook something new for dinner which I love, when I have time! I’m also a big soup fan and try to have it in the fridge so when I don't have much time, there is something delicious just moments away.

Try this lentil curry for a midweek plant-based dinner. 
Dinner

For dinner, I'll have a lentil curry with some rice or a stir-fry. We also love a vegan burger in my house with some spuds. Hardly a day goes by I that I don’t have a spud.  I don't always have time, so I always make sure I have some goujons from Plant-it in the freezer so that I can put them on after a long day. I have a good portion of vegetables with my dinner too, my favourites are broccoli or peas.

Snacks

I love snacking. I’m never without a bag of popcorn or crisps, especially on long days on set where I mightn’t get food for a few hours. I also eat a lot of hummus and crackers or whatever is handy, carrots, peppers etc. Bananas and apples are great too to have.

I like a protein shake, I usually use Hemp Heros chocolate protein with oats, peanut butter, oat milk, banana and ice and it’s delicious in between meals on a busy day.

Inspiration

I love using flavours from Asia in my cooking and experimenting with different vegetables and proteins. Recently I made a fully vegan katsu curry and it was a huge hit with everyone who tried it. I really like making family favourites plant-based and surprising my meat-eating friends and family with them.

Since going plant-based I haven’t really found anything I dislike, to be honest!! I’m not a huge fan of vegan cheeses but then I wouldn’t have been a huge fan of normal cheese before either so it’s nothing against the vegan stuff, it’s just not something I would reach for.

Food is one of the most important things to me. I base most situations around food when I can, and I’m always thinking of my next meal. I really love trying new things and seeing people bringing more delicious plant-based food ideas to the mainstream consciousness. When I think of food I think of family, parties, celebrating and overall happiness!

Yotam Ottolenghi is one of Thalia's culinary heroes.
I have two food heroes: Yotam Ottolenghi and my mother. I love that Ottolenghi uses vegetables, grains, spices and legumes to make delicious meals that simply need nothing more. I used a lot of his recipes when I first went plant-based and it taught me a huge amount about how to cook without relying on a meat product.

My mum is an incredible cook and taught me so much. I think I get my love for food from her and my pride for every meal that I create too. I don’t think I’d have such a deep connection with it without her.

Thalia Heffernan is a brand ambassador for Irish plant-based food company Plant-It.

For more plant-based recipes, check out ieFood

Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 
