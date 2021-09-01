Back to school for Neven Maguire's twins, and a midweek family favourite from his kitchen

Neven Maguire took to social media today to wish his nine-year-old twins Connor and Lucia the best of luck on their first day back at school.

First day back at school today for the twins wishing all the families good luck & big thank you to the teachers for looking after all our children so well 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LmlxaJy4Vr

And they have big shoes to fill. Neven showed himself to be a trailblazer during his school days, when he became the first boy at his school in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, to do home economics. His teacher Mairead McMorrow, he says, “was an inspiration."

He laughed off teasing from his classmates, saying “it was like water off a duck’s back” — because he knew cooking was his passion. “I was very bad at the sewing though. I made a shirt once and my mum and dad used it to polish glasses in the restaurant.”

His latest book, Neven's Midweek Meals is the perfect cookbook to leaf through as we return to school, and this sloppy joe recipe will become a regular on your weekly menu.