Back to school for Neven Maguire's twins, and a midweek family favourite from his kitchen

Neven Maguire took to social media today to wish his nine-year-old twins Connor and Lucia the best of luck on their first day back at school.
First day back at school today for the twins wishing all the families good luck & big thank you to the teachers for looking after all our children so well 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LmlxaJy4Vr— Neven Maguire (@nevenmaguire) September 1, 2021
"First day back at school today for the twins wishing all the families good luck and big thank you to the teachers for looking after all our children so well," he posted on Twitter.
And they have big shoes to fill. Neven showed himself to be a trailblazer during his school days, when he became the first boy at his school in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, to do home economics. His teacher Mairead McMorrow, he says, “was an inspiration."
He laughed off teasing from his classmates, saying “it was like water off a duck’s back” — because he knew cooking was his passion. “I was very bad at the sewing though. I made a shirt once and my mum and dad used it to polish glasses in the restaurant.”
His latest book,is the perfect cookbook to leaf through as we return to school, and this sloppy joe recipe will become a regular on your weekly menu.
American-style sloppy joes
This is a version of a sandwich that is an all-American classic, consisting of minced beef cooked in a spicy tomato sauce, often with the addition of kidney beans
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
50g raw chorizo, diced
350g lean minced beef
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 green pepper, diced
1 fresh small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)
140g tomato purée
3 tbsp dark brown muscovado sugar
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp honey
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 × 400g tin of kidney beans in chilli sauce
4-6 burger buns
1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded
100g cheddar cheese, grated
handful of mixed hot chillies in brine or sliced jalapeño chillies, drained (optional)
sea salt
freshly ground black pepper
Method
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook until it just starts to release its oil, then add the minced beef. Stir-fry until the meat starts to brown, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon. Add the onion, green pepper and chilli (if using) and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so, until the vegetables are beginning to soften.
Add the tomato purée, sugar, vinegar, honey, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and stir until well combined, then stir in the beans. Season to taste, then bring to a simmer and cook for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is nice and thick.
Toast the burger buns under the grill. Arrange the lettuce on the bottom of each bun, then spoon over the sloppy Joe beef mixture. Scatter the grated cheddar on top with the hot chillies (if using), then sandwich together with the tops of the buns.
Neven Maguire’s bestselling Midweek Meals is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99