Back to school for Neven Maguire's twins, and a midweek family favourite from his kitchen

Neven posted a tribute to the teachers of his nine-year-old twins Connor and Lucia on their first day back to school 
Back to school for Neven Maguire's twins, and a midweek family favourite from his kitchen

Neven Maguire posted a message of thanks to  teachers for "looking after all our children so well"
on social media. 

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 14:20
Ciara McDonnell

Neven Maguire took to social media today to wish his nine-year-old twins Connor and Lucia the best of luck on their first day back at school.

"First day back at school today for the twins wishing all the families good luck and big thank you to the teachers for looking after all our children so well," he posted on Twitter.

And they have big shoes to fill. Neven showed himself to be a trailblazer during his school days, when he became the first boy at his school in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, to do home economics. His teacher Mairead McMorrow, he says, “was an inspiration." 

He laughed off teasing from his classmates, saying “it was like water off a duck’s back” — because he knew cooking was his passion. “I was very bad at the sewing though.  I made a shirt once and my mum and dad used it to polish glasses in the restaurant.”

His latest book, Neven's Midweek Meals is the perfect cookbook to leaf through as we return to school, and this sloppy joe recipe will become a regular on your weekly menu.

American-style sloppy joes

recipe by:Neven Maguire

This is a version of a sandwich that is an all-American classic, consisting of minced beef cooked in a spicy tomato sauce, often with the addition of kidney beans

American-style sloppy joes

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 50g raw chorizo, diced 

  • 350g lean minced beef 

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped 

  • 1 green pepper, diced 

  • 1 fresh small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional) 

  • 140g tomato purée 

  • 3 tbsp dark brown muscovado sugar 

  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar 

  • 1 tbsp honey 

  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard 

  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce 

  • 1 × 400g tin of kidney beans in chilli sauce 

  • 4-6 burger buns 

  • 1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded 

  • 100g cheddar cheese, grated 

  • handful of mixed hot chillies in brine or sliced jalapeño chillies, drained (optional) 

  • sea salt

  • freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook until it just starts to release its oil, then add the minced beef. Stir-fry until the meat starts to brown, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon. Add the onion, green pepper and chilli (if using) and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so, until the vegetables are beginning to soften.

  2. Add the tomato purée, sugar, vinegar, honey, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and stir until well combined, then stir in the beans. Season to taste, then bring to a simmer and cook for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is nice and thick.

  3. Toast the burger buns under the grill. Arrange the lettuce on the bottom of each bun, then spoon over the sloppy Joe beef mixture. Scatter the grated cheddar on top with the hot chillies (if using), then sandwich together with the tops of the buns.

    Neven Maguire’s bestselling Midweek Meals is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99

Read More

Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

Salad Food Dish

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

More in this section

9 healthy after school snack ideas that will satisfy the children until dinner 9 healthy after school snack ideas that will satisfy the children until dinner
cacio e pepe, traditional Italian dish of pasta spaghetti mixed with grated pecorino cheese and dusted with freshly ground black How to cook perfect pasta every time and the common mistakes to avoid
Would you drink gin if it was poured out of a meowing cat statue?  Would you drink gin if it was poured out of a meowing cat statue? 
Back to school for Neven Maguire's twins, and a midweek family favourite from his kitchen

Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices