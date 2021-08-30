Would you drink gin if it was poured out of a meowing cat statue? 

Dublin gin distillery Stillgarden has unveiled its very own cat-shaped gin dispenser.

Better known as an Old Tom Gin dispenser, this alcohol pouring device has been around longer than you think.

England’s Gin Act of 1736 made it much harder to sell alcohol, with licenses costing £50 (over €8,000 today). Paid informers would buy illegal gin, report it to the police, and pocket the fine. To get around this, a forward-thinking entrepreneur who went by the name of Captain Dudley Bradstreet came up with ploy to get the gin to those who needed it most: and so the Pus & Mew, also known as Bradstreet's Cat or Old Tom was born.

The transaction went as follows:

The gin-wanter would ask of the statue "Puss, do you have any gin?”

The statue would meow, and a small drawer would open in its mouth where the drinker would insert coins. The gin would then flow out of a pipe in the cat’s paw.

The co-founder of Stillgarden Distillery Pat O’Brien had a pandemic eureka moment and spent four months creating their Old Tom from recycled mahogany. This exact replica of the Puss & Mew is the only working model known to exist in the world, and Stillgarden is the first to dispense gin this way since the mid-1700s.

For €6, you too can enjoy the thrill of a meowing cat statue pouring gin, if you visit the Stillgarden Distillery in Dublin's Inchicore. www.stillgardendistillery.com