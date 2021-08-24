'The best time to start is now': Cork butcher Tom Durcan launches a new venture at the Marina Market

Tom Durcan, butcher, The English Market, Cork: branching out in a new world. Pic: Paul Sherwood.

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 09:04

Having built a reputation on his English Market shop, and the traditional spiced beef beloved by generations of Corkonians, it'd be easy for butcher and local former business rep Tom Durcan to rest on his laurels.

So the announcement of a new stall at the Marina Market in the city's docklands might raise some eyebrows among the city's foodie community.

The Nuaasador stall represents a move away from traditional Irish butchers' fare, and further into craft produce, including dry-aged meats, in collaboration with chef Victor Franca, head chef at McCurtain Street's Cask restaurant and bar.

"Who would have thought at the age of 56, I would be starting a new business?", noted Durcan alongside the announcement. 

"The best time to start is now. Looks like retirement isn’t starting as soon as I wanted"

The new stall is among the businesses to have moved into the Marina Market's newly-installed units, adding a semi-permanent element to a market set up in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Marina Market now plays host to a wide range of takeaway and outdoor dining options, as well as stalls for local small businesses, including arts and crafts traders - playing an important role in providing a central place for Corkonians to gather and try new things in a safe environment.

