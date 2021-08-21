Donal Skehan's West Cork road trip

A lot of cooking shows are full of cheese, but Donal Skehan’s latest gig may just be his gooeyist yet. The renowned chef is fresh off the Wild Atlantic Way when he picks up the phone, trying but failing to enjoy some time off.

"We had this idea of a food-centered road trip and we were humming and hawing as to where to go. It was obvious that we needed to go to West Cork. It's the home of great Irish food. I had been down only a couple of weeks beforehand and I knew we had to go back," he says.

And so a new film, Donal and Nico’s Cheesy Road Trip, was born. After restrictions started to lift, the Dublin chef headed west in search of the best Irish toastie ingredients with Nico Reynolds, owner of Lil Portie and Ireland AM and Today Show chef.

The trip has been a highlight of Skehan’s summer so far. The Food Network star returned to Ireland with his wife Sophie and their two sons when Covid first hit, but it only now feels like he’s really reconnecting with home.

"It feels like we're only settling in now because there have been so many different lockdowns and every time it felt like life was starting again, something happened. I do genuinely feel that this summer has been lovely for reconnecting. It feels like we're finally home,” the 35-year-old says.

"The opportunity to go and visit these farmhouses in Cork was amazing. I'm only back a year and a half from Los Angeles, so getting to touch base again with places like that, where the produce is so good, was brilliant."

On the move

The first stop on the trip was Ron D’s food truck in Ballydehob, followed by a tour of Gubbeen Farm outside of Schull and a visit to Durrus Cheese. The stop at Ron D’s was of particular interest to Skehan.

"I used to have my finger on the pulse before we left Ireland and now there are just so many places to keep track of. Ron D's is a perfect example. I didn't realise that their bread was so prolific. They were telling us about their back story and where the idea grew from. They had been living in America so got the idea of grilled cheese toasties from there. It was really interesting to hear about,” he says.

“There's a lot of those little places that have diversified what they're doing throughout lockdown and have been looking at new ways of bringing food to the masses. It's great to see, it's a lovely time to travel around Ireland in terms of food."

The rise of the food truck over the past year delightfully surprised Skehan. He was well used to frequenting on-the-move venues in Los Angeles but didn’t foresee the trend growing here.

"I never really thought they would become a thing in Ireland. I think I would have continued feeling that had we not had lockdown and were forced outside. We're a lot more used to eating a hot sandwich outside on a rainy day now than we were before I suppose,” he says.

"We've two young kids and it's the way we eat now too. There's no sitting down for two hours anymore. It's like 'What can we grab that can be wrapped up so we can hit the road as soon as they start kicking off?'"

Irish summer

Donal and Nico's mode of transport caused a few struggles.

Skehan be back to visit West Cork soon, but he may be picking a different mode of transport next time. "We thought that we'd get a cool van, so we headed down in this Volkswagen camper. No one is to listen to Nico if he says my driving was bad because I single-handed drove that bloody van around West Cork with no power steering," he says, laughing. "I went into Ballydehob and they said they could smell the clutch as I came into town."

Nico’s review of the van journey isn’t quite five stars, but he does go lightly on his driver. “He did a great job given the circumstances. There were a few incidents where it felt like the brakes didn’t work properly. I was trying to be supportive while I was gripping the seat,” Nico says in a bout of laughter.

He had enjoyed the offerings of West Cork previously but hadn’t been in the area for nearly a decade. “It’s such an interesting part of the world. Durrus was like a fictional Narnia. I already knew Fingal from Gubbeen but getting down to see the herds was incredible. I mean, a belly full of cheese and the sun shining in West Cork, it would remind you that life isn’t so bad.”

Both chefs say that their favourite moment of the trip was a sunny cookout at Galley Cove. “We ended up there on one of the most glorious days. I had never been to that part of Cork and it was amazing. It really felt like we got a gorgeous moment. We sat on the beach and cooked some food on this amazing little charcoal barbecue," Skehan says. "We ate sandwiches and went for a swim, I mean what else do you want from an Irish summer?"

Reconnecting

Skehan will be spending the rest of the summer filming a new television show around Ireland that is set to premiere next year. After that, is it back to sunny L.A.?

“We were only really planning to come home for an extended time while I was filming. The thought was that we'd go back to California after, but once we went through the process of moving everything and the lockdowns hit it just made no sense to go back. It feels more settled now as well with the kids. I always feel like you’re kind of treading water in Los Angeles. It feels a little bit more secure here,” Skehan says.

"And as much as I loved the L.A. food scene, it's been lovely to reconnect with good Irish produce. I had forgotten about how special it is to some extent. I was distracted by things like Korean barbecue. They have a great selection in Los Angeles but knowing where the food comes from and its quality, it's really a uniquely Irish thing. It's something that you realise more when you get back home."

It’s been a tougher decision to stick with as July’s heatwave fades into memory, but Skehan says we can expect to keep seeing more of him as life returns to normal.

"There are moments, like on grey August days where we're thinking we could be in 35-degree heat, but we push that aside. I think the boys are quite settled here. A lot of the work I was doing in Los Angeles was for six-week stints so I think if we go back it will be for extended stays, probably not to live full time."