Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Smash Burgers with Crispy Onion Rings and Chunky Chips

This just might be the best burger you'll ever make
Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Smash Burgers with Crispy Onion Rings and Chunky Chips
Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Colm O’Gorman

Today I am keeping it old-school and giving you a recipe for a wonderful cheeseburger that you can make from scratch. You can add extra toppings — some streaky bacon and pickled jalapeno peppers would be great, for example — but the basic burger recipe remains the same. The key to a good burger is great beef. I used minced Irish Angus steak, with a fat content of 15%. The flavour is in the fat, so do not go for a leaner mince. Many recipes will recommend that you use a 20% fat content mince, but I find that 15% packs plenty of flavour.

What makes a burger special is the lovely crust that you get when you take a ball of meat and press or smash it into a burger as soon as it hits a very hot pan. This is what creates a gorgeous crust and a juicy burger. There is nothing complicated about this, the ingredients for the burger are beef and seasoning, nothing more.

I make two patties per portion, not least because it lets me add more cheese. When it comes to quantities, a good guide is to use about 125 grams of meat per portion. That will give you burgers just a little over the weight of a traditional quarter pounder. If you want something smaller, or more child friendly, use half that amount. I serve these with crispy onion rings and chunky chips. I make my chips in my air fryer but you can use an oven if you do not have one. The onion rings need to be deep-fried though; oven-baked just is not the same. 

Smash Burgers with crispy onion rings and chunky chips

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

There are few things more satisfying than a really good burger, especially if served with great side

Smash Burgers with crispy onion rings and chunky chips

Servings

4

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • For the burgers:

  • 500g minced Irish Angus steak

  • 1 tsp flaky sea slat

  • 1tsp onion salt

  • A good grind of fresh black pepper

  • 4 brioche burger buns

  • Vintage Irish cheddar cheese

  • Little gem or iceberg lettuce

  • Fresh onion, thinly sliced

  • Ketchup, to serve

  • For the onion rings:

  • 2 large white onions

  • 500ml buttermilk

  • 150g plain flour

  • 1 tsp fine sea salt

  • Fresh ground black pepper

  • 1 litre sunflower oil for frying

  • For the chunky oven chips:

  • 6-8 medium sized rooster potatoes

  • 2 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil

  • 1-2 tbsp fine polenta

Method

  1. In a bowl, combine the beef, salt, pepper, and onion salt. Just use hands to mix it thoroughly, it will only take a minute. Do not over work it, you just want to mix the seasoning through the meat. Divide the burger meat into eight portions, each about 60-65g in weight. Roll each into a ball, place them on a plate and chill in the fridge for about thirty minutes.

  2. Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunky chips. Blanch the chips in a pan of salted boiling water for three minutes, then drain into a colander. Leave them in the colander for a few minutes to let any excess water evaporate. Pop them back in the pan, add the oil and polenta and toss to coat the chips. Cook them in an air fryer at 200°C for twenty-five to thirty minutes, tossing them a few times to make sure they cook evenly. If you are cooking them in the oven, lay them out in a single layer on a baking tray roast them at the same temperature for about same time, turning them over halfway though. When they are golden and crispy, you will know they are done.

  3. Peel and slice the onions. Place them in a bowl and pour over the buttermilk. Toss the onions in the milk, and let them sit for fifteen minutes. Mix the flour, salt, and pepper together on a plate or a bowl and, when they are ready, take the onions from the buttermilk and toss them in the flour. Do this a few at a time or the flour will get too sticky to coat the onions. As you coat each batch of onions, place them in a single layer on a baking tray.

  4. When you have about fifteen minutes to go before your chips are done, start to cook the burgers and onion rings. Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat. Heat the oil to fry your onion rings to 180°C. Lightly toast your burger buns, I usually do this by popping them in the oven for a few minutes. Wash a few leaves of lettuce per burger, thinly slice some onion, slice the tomato, and cut enough thin slices of cheddar to top each patty. When the frying pan is very hot, put on the burger meat. Using a spatula, smash or press each ball into a patty. Cook on high heat for three minutes, and then turn them over. Do not press the burgers again or turn them more than once or you will press out all the juices and flavour. When you flip the patties over, layer some cheese over each and cook them for another minute.

  5. While your burgers are cooking, fry the onion rings. You will need to do this in batches, cooking about a quarter each time. Drop them carefully into the hot oil and fry for a few minutes until crisp and golden. Drain them on a wire rack over a baking tray or on some kitchen towel. Make sure the oil stays at 180c, checking before adding each batch of onions.

  6. Put some lettuce on the base of each burger bun, add a slice of tomato and then your cooked patties. Top them off with some sliced onion, some pickle if you fancy it and a little ketchup. Serve immediately with the onion rings and chips.

Read More

Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Tasty tapas dishes that you won't want to share

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

Salad Food Dish

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

More in this section

Fresh rhubarb Five of our most popular rhubarb recipes to use while it's still in season
Sick of feeding everyone? Here are five easy family dinners that you can add to the rotation Sick of feeding everyone? Here are five easy family dinners that you can add to the rotation
How to cook the perfect fluffy rice and the common mistakes to avoid How to cook the perfect fluffy rice and the common mistakes to avoid
Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Smash Burgers with Crispy Onion Rings and Chunky Chips

In the kitchen with iefood: Meet Leslie Williams as he talks about his favourite drinks of the moment 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices