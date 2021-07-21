Three Kerry restaurants named in Tripadvisor's top 10

The best fine dining restaurants in Ireland have been revealed, with a Cork restaurant also making a top five appearance
Rozzers Restaurant has been named as Tripadvisor's top fine dining experience in the country. Picture: Killeen House Hotel

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 15:53
Martha Brennan

A Co Kerry eatery has been named as the best fine dining restaurant in Ireland on Tripadvisor.

The travel site announced the list of the ‘Best of the Best’ restaurants earlier today as part of its annual Travellers’ Choice awards.

Voters placed Aghadoe’s Rozzers Restaurant in this year’s top spot with the previous winner, Dublin’s Chapter One, coming in at number eight.

Rozzers is located in Killeen House Hotel and has long been a popular spot for locals and tourists.

The award-winning kitchen is run by head chef Paul O’Gorman, who previously worked in the renowned Hotel Europe and the Brennan brothers’ Kenmare Park Hotel before joining Rozzers in 1997.

All of Rozzers' desserts are made on site. Picture: Killeen House Hotel.
The menu consists of contemporary European dishes including many fish options, local meats, and homemade breads and desserts. This is the sixth consecutive year that the restaurant has appeared on Tripadvisor’s top 10 list.

Not just one but two more Kerry restaurants also clocked in the top five this year, with Kenmare’s Mulcahy’s Bar coming in at number two and Dingle’s The Chart House at number four.

Denis Cotter, Meadhbh Halton, and Dave O'Mahony with takeaway orders ready for collection from the window of Cafe Paradiso, Lancaster Quay, Cork.
The rebel county rounded out the top three, with Dennis Cotter’s Cork city establishment Café Paradiso placing third. Paradiso first opened on Lancaster Quay in 1992 and has become extremely popular for its vegetarian menu.

The rest of the list includes restaurants located in Dublin, Westport and Kilkenney. To read more about the rest of the Travellers’ Choice awards, which are based on the traveller reviews and ratings, at www.tripadvisor.com

