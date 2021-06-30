Chill out with these homemade ice cream sandwiches

Dessert is non-negotiable when it comes to al fresco dining, says Aisling Larkin.
“Don’t let rich, heavy sweets derail you when the sun shines. Instead, opt for something light and flavourful. An Eton mess with fresh berries, some peaches lightly grilled on the barbecue with mascarpone and berries or a prepared ahead banoffee pie. A really good tub of ice cream will always save the day… think quick knickerbockers glory, ice-cream cookie sandwiches or even ice cream floats.”
A fantastic way of cooking with kids, get the whole family involved in cookie making and then enjoy them in the sunshine this afternoon.
Ice cream cookie sandwiches
When the weather is warm and you fancy a low-key dessert then these ice cream sandwiches are the ultimate treat
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time12 mins
Total Time27 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
250g plain flour
150g soft brown
100g caster sugar
1 tsp baking soda
2 level tsp cornflour
½ tsp salt
150g butter
1 egg and 1 egg yolk
2 tsp vanilla bean paste
150g chocolate chips
1 tub best quality favourite flavour ice cream
Method
Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl - the flour, sugars, baking soda, salt and corn flour.
Crack the egg and egg yolk into a bowl and whisk lightly with the vanilla.
Melt the butter and sugar together until it is fully dissolved.
Combine the wet and dry ingredients and fold in 100g of chocolate chips.
Wrap in cling film, pop in the fridge to chill for about 2 hours or up to 3 days.
Preheat the oven to 180℃ and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Roll the dough into small balls, space them well out and bake for 12 minutes. Allow them to continue to cook on the tray in the residue heat when they come out of the oven for another 10 minutes.
Move to a wire rack to cool a little, then scoop in some ice-cream into the centre of two cookies. Then dot a few extra chocolate chips around the edge.