Wine with Leslie: Light up a meal with Solas wine — and a zingy fruity sour ale to try

A focus this week on Pays d’Oc IGP wines from the Languedoc. IGP stands for ‘Protected Geographical Indication’ which is a guarantee of origin and quality not unlike that given to the Waterford Blaa or Connemara Hill Lamb.

Originally labelled ‘Vin de Pays d’Oc’ when created in 1987 but changed to IGP Pays d’Oc in recent years, it is estimated 25 bottles are sold every second. For generations much of the Languedoc-Roussillon produced unremarkable table wine but as the wine lake grew and older growers retired, new blood moved in and growers and co-operatives began to focus on what the market actually wanted rather than tradition. This meant a move to quality and varietal wines fermented in temperature-controlled tanks rather than bland generic Vin de Table.

Over 120,000 hectares out of the Languedoc’s 240,000 ha is Pays d’Oc these days and the freedom of the designation has allowed for creativity and innovation that has allowed France to compete with the varietal wines of Australia and Chile. I’ve met many producers in the region and most are completely export-focused and sensitive to what the market wants.

The Pays d’Oc covers a huge area with terrain that varies from rocky garrigue filled with wild herbs (and wild boar) to Mediterranean influenced low land. There is terroir here suited to any grape you would care to mention and as the world increasingly looked to varietal wine in the 1980s and 1990s the region stepped up.

It was lucky they did as grape varieties had effectively become brand names and words like Faugères and Fitou meant little to most people outside the region. When you could get creamy ripe Chardonnay from Australia or zingy fresh Sauvignon from Chile for a fiver it made the old advertising slogans about adoring Piat d’Or seem twee and irrelevant.

Organic and sustainable viticulture thrives here thanks to the warm dry climate and as land is less expensive young ambitious winemakers are everywhere — you will even find plenty of Australians desperate to get extra vintages under their belts.

The selections below include some new Rosé from the Foncalieu co-op and some innovative wines from Laurent Miquel who typifies the young spirit of the region. Miquel of course also makes wines in classic Languedoc Appellations such as Saint Chinian and Corbières but when he took a notion to grow Albariño he of course labelled it Pays d’Oc.

Wines Under €15

‘Le Versant’ Grenache Rosé 2020, Vignobles Foncalieu, Pays d’Oc, France - €13.99

Stockists: McHughs mchughs.ie, Baggot Street Wines, Martins martinsofflicence.ie, Woodberrys Galway woodberrys.ie

I featured some wines from this Co-Op early in 2020, imported by independent off-licence McHughs and shared with some other Independents all of whom deliver nationwide. This pours a very pale onion-skin pink with berry aromas and subtle red fruits, ripe red berry and creamy strawberry on the palate and a zippy raspberry finish.

Piquepoul Rosé, Vignobles Foncalieu, Pays d’Oc, France - €13.99

Stockists: McHughs mchughs.ie, Baggot Street Wines, Martins martinsofflicence.ie, Woodberrys Galwaywoodberrys.ie

I’ve featured Picpoul de Pinet on this page a few times but never the red version of the grape; Piquepoul Noir is a mutation of its white cousin which the Foncalieu co-op has usefully revived. Floral, cherry and strawberry aromas with a hint of peach, ripe berry flavours with pleasing citrus freshness on the finish.

Laurent Miquel Solas Pinot Noir IGP Pays d’Oc, France - €12.50

Stockist: Dunnes Stores

Solas means joy in old French and light in Irish so was a good choice of name by Laurent and Nessa Miquel for this range of varietals — also watch for the Syrah Rosé and the Viognier. Pinot Noir is not native to this region hence the IGP status — bright black and red fruit aromas with red to the fore but darker fruits sneaking in on the palate with a refreshing herbal edge.

Wines Over €15

Domaine Haut Gléon ‘Valée du Paradis’ Rosé 2020, Pays d’Oc, France - €17.99

Stockists: McHughs mchughs.ie, Baggot Street Wines, Martins martinsofflicence.ie, Woodberrys Galway woodberrys.ie

From a very old estate with origins in the 6th century but owned by the Foncalieu Co-Op since 2012. A blend of Grenache, Pinot, Merlot and Cabernet this pours a classic pale ‘oeil-de-perdrix’ pink with floral and raspberry aromas, full and rounded on the palate with soft strawberry coulis flavours balanced by freshness and acidity — textured and complex.

Château Jouclary Grenache Sans-Sulfites, Pays d’Oc, France - €20

Stockist: Bubble Brothers English Market bubblebrothers.ie

Sometimes producers use the IGP Pays d’Oc label to experiment a little within their own appellation. Ch. Jouclary’s Cabardès (a blend of Grenache/Syrah and Cabernet/Merlot) wines are excellent and long a part of Bubble Bros. portfolio - but here they have isolated out Grenache and bottled it without added sulfites to create a velvety soft wine packed with juicy plum fruits.

Les Auzines Alaina Albariño, Pays d’Oc, France - €16.95

Stockist: O’Briens

From Laurent Miquel who often appears on this page but I think this is the first time I’ve featured the Auzines Albariño. Laurent was the first person to grow Albariño in Languedoc and as a blow in Spanish grape it obviously had to be labelled IGP. This has white fruit aromas — pear and yellow apples, crisp green freshness with a hint of salty grapefruit and lime on the finish.

Beer of the Week

Red & Berried Raspberry Sour, 4.1% ABV, 440ml - €3.50

Stockists: Matsons, World Wide Wines, Molloys, DrinkStore, Martins, CraftCentral.ie rascalsbrewing.com/shop

Rascals in Inchicore have kept themselves busy over the last few months. They are now open for outdoor pizza and beer and earlier this month they launched ‘Siamese Dream’ in conjunction with the equally talented Hopfully Brewing — a Pale Ale brewed with Sabro and Sorachi Ace hops.

In the recent spate of good weather I’ve been enjoying this delicious sour from their core range. Accurately described by Rascals as a ‘zingy fruity sour ale’ — brewed this with raspberry puree and a dollop of lactose to add creaminess. Pale orange-pink hue lots of bright raspberry aromas, crisp and fresh with a zippy sweet-sour finish.