Dinner to go delivered to your home: A busy mum puts four meal subscriptions to the test

I’M THE cook in my family and there’s one question I’ve come to dread over the past year and a half: ‘What’s for dinner?’. Even though I usually enjoy cooking, with everyone stuck at home, day in and day out, lockdown turned meal making into a daily drudge.
Homemade from scratch using the best locally sourced ingredients.
Everyone interested in eating healthy and nutritious meals, particularly those who have low immune systems due to illness.
Frozen.
Main courses from €5.95, sides from €1.95, and desserts from €3.95.
Yes. The meals come in recyclable plastic food trays packed in a cardboard box lined with compostable sheep’s wool.
Every Kayla’s Kitchen dish had that freshly home-cooked flavour that is so rare with pre-prepared food.
Hassle-free healthy eating: this company’s website offers a personalised nutrition service that guides you towards the eating plan that is suitable for your needs. There are even qualified nutritionists available to answer questions and help you make the right choices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Busy people who don’t have time to prepare the nutritious meals their bodies need, especially people who are interested in fitness.
Fresh.
Breakfasts from €5.45, lunches from €7.75, dinners from €8.95, snacks such as protein balls and cake from €2.95, and sides from €4.45.
Mixed. While the packaging used for the dishes is recyclable, the box they are delivered in is made from polystyrene.
I’d order from Gourmet Fuel again. It offers a fantastically varied selection of dishes, with options for meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. The meals my family tested included all of those options and overall, they were fresh tasting, filling, and made with the healthiest of ingredients.
Mix and match your favourite mains, sides, and desserts and have healthy and delicious meals delivered to your door.
Time-strapped professionals and young couples with children.
Frozen
Main courses from €5.25, sides from €3.50, and desserts from €4.75.
Yes. Every food delivery uses 100% compostable or recyclable packaging.
Meal kits of ready-to-cook quality ingredients delivered to your door in perfectly portioned amounts along with a step-by-step recipe card telling you how to create a delicious dinner for your family in minutes.
Families who want to eat good home-cooked food but don’t have time to plan and shop for meals.
Fresh.
From €5.41 per serving
Yes. Food is delivered in a cardboard box and wrapped in natural salt-based ice packs.
These meal kits were my favourite. The only planning involved is going online to choose from a menu of dishes. There’s no shopping and very little preparation. All that was required of me was a few minutes of chopping, stirring, and seasoning and I had a freshly-cooked meal for my family.