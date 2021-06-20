Father's Day Brunch: you'll be all set for this morning with these easy recipes

Michelle Darmody's caramelised banana and cinnamon French toast

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the French toast:

3 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tsp of ground cinnamon

1 tsp of vanilla essence

150mls of milk

4 slices of bread — it can be a little stale sunflower oil for frying

For the banana:

3 tsp of runny honey

1 tsp of vanilla essence

10g of brown sugar

1 tbsp of hot water

2 bananas, peeled and sliced

a knob of butter

French Toast is a great father's day treat

Method

Beat the eggs, cinnamon, vanilla and milk together.

Pour into a flat dish so the bread can steep easily.

Lay the slices of bread into the dish, turn them over after about 10 minutes to ensure they are well soaked.

While the bread is soaking, caramelise the banana by mixing the honey, vanilla and sugar into the warm water.

Heat the butter in a pan and fry the bananas until they are golden on each side.

Add the honey mixture and allow to bubble gently for a minute or two then remove from the pan and set aside.

Heat the sunflower oil in a large heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Fry the bread until golden on each side. Serve hot with the banana and some natural yoghurt.

Derval O'Rourke's healthy fry

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

5 tender stem broccoli tip

5 Asparagus spears

Handful of button mushrooms, halved

Handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

Handful of leftover baby potatoes, roughly chopped

1 slice of rye or sourdough bread

1-2 free-range eggs

30g feta cheese (optional)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

A healthy fry

Method

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat.

Add the broccoli tips, asparagus spears and mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the cherry tomatoes and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate.

Put the frying pan back on the heat, add ½ tbsp oil, add the potatoes and fry for 5 minutes until golden brown.

Transfer to the plate.

Derval O'Rourke's Father's Day Breakfast Burrito

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

½ an onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

400g tin of mixed beans

1 tbsp butter

5 eggs, beaten

3 tortilla wraps

3 tsp spicy tomato salsa

75g Cheddar, grated

Father's Day tasty breakfast burrito

Method

Preheat the grill to medium. Heat the olive oil in a medium pan over a medium heat.

Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the beans, reduce the heat and leave to simmer while you scramble the eggs.

Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan and pour in the eggs. Cook on a low heat for 3–4 minutes, stirring frequently until the eggs are scrambled but still nice and moist.

Remove from the heat. Spoon half of the bean mixture into the middle of each tortilla wrap. Follow with equal amounts of the scrambled eggs, salsa and Cheddar.

Fold the sides of the wraps over the filling, then roll the wraps up from the bottom to top to enclose the filling completely. Place the wraps folded-side down on a baking tray.

Place under the grill and cook for 2–3 minutes, until lightly toasted.