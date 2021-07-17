Michelle Darmody: Chocolate recipes to enjoy during warm weather

I most often associate chocolate with winter desserts but these cakes are a little lighter than ones I would make at other times of the year. The combination of fruit with the chocolate adds a tartness that can be refreshing.
White chocolate is different from other types of chocolate as it does not contain cocoa solids. Instead, it is made with cocoa butter that is mixed with milk solids and sugar, often with some vanilla added for flavour. It is quite sweet as the bitterness usually associated with a high cocoa content is not there. It will also soften more quickly than other forms of chocolate as it has quite a high fat content.
Standard chocolate melts at about 30°C so it can go soft in a warm kitchen — it may best to keep it in the fridge during summer months. A tip for taking chocolate on long drives or to picnics: freeze it beforehand so it is still cool when you want to eat it.
You can just as easily eat the Chocolate Raspberry Buns without the icing for a lighter treat. The same with the White Chocolate and Strawberry Sponge — you could forgo the icing and serve it with some whipped cream instead.
White chocolate and strawberry sponge
A classic summer sponge with hints of orange zest made even more indulgent with white chocolate
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time55 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
100g white chocolate, broken into small, even pieces
200g butter, softened
160g golden caster sugar
zest of 2 oranges
4 eggs
200g self-raising flour, sieved
180g strawberries, stalks removed and diced to decorate:
200ml cream
200g white chocolate, broken into small, even pieces
100g strawberries, halved
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C and line an 8-inch cake tin with parchment.
Melt the chocolate and butter together over a very low heat. Allow to cool for five minutes
Whisk in the sugar and zest until combined. Whisk in the eggs.
Add the flour and combine. Stir in the strawberries.
Scoop into your prepared tin and bake for about 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out of the sponge clean. Once cool enough to handle you can turn the cake onto a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the icing, heat the cream until it is shivering on top, this happens just before it boils. Take it off the heat and stir in the white chocolate pieces until they are melted, and the icing is smooth.
Allow to cool to room temperature. Smooth the icing over the cooled cake and dot the strawberries on top.
Chocolate raspberry buns
Rich chocolate cupcakes with raspberry jam and icing are a perfect decadent treat - enjoy with fresh raspberries
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the buns:
190g caster sugar
200g butter, softened
180g self-raising flour, sieved
20g cocoa powder
4 eggs
12 tsp raspberry jam
For the icing:
150ml cream
150g chocolate, broken into small pieces
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C and pop your bun cases into a cake tin.
Put the sugar into a bowl with the butter and beat until pale and fluffy.
Beat the eggs into the butter mixture, one at a time.
Add in the flour and cocoa powder, mixing well.
Spoon half of the cupcake batter into your cases so that there is enough to cover the base completely. Spoon in your jam on top and then cover this with another spoon of the cupcake batter. Bake your cupcakes for 15 to 20 minutes until baked through.
As they are cooking, heat 150ml cream until it is shivering but not boiling. Stir in the chocolate chips until they have melted. Set this aside to cool completely. Once your cupcakes have cooled, pipe your chocolate icing on top and decorate as you wish.