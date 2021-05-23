Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Butter Paneer Masala

I remember, when I was a child, a neighbour used to make butter on her family’s farm. It was magical, seeing her pound away at a barrel of milk until she got lumps of rich, creamy butter. Making butter, and even cheese is very simple. I do not recall, when I was a child, anyone making their own cheese, but in many food cultures, homemade cheese is a staple ingredient.

Two keys to sustainable food consumption are locally produced food and a more plant-based diet. This week’s recipe achieves both. I mean, what could be more locally produced than cheese you make in your own kitchen? Paneer is a fresh, non-aged, non-melting soft cheese, made by curdling milk by using acid. I use vinegar in this recipe, but you could also use lemon juice.