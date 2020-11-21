Weekend Baking Challenge: Loaf Cakes

A loaf cake is the best recipe for beginner bakers to have up their sleeve. You don't need to worry about being too gentle when stirring up these cakes; they need to be sliceable with a crumb that can withstand being handled.

Loaf cakes are the workhorse of the cake world. They may not look fancy and they may not be festooned with all kinds of icing (although, feel free!), but they are almost always utterly delicious.

Use room temperature butter and eggs for a successful and reliable cake, every time and when you consider changing recipe combinations always stick to the same weight when substituting.

Once made, cooled and stored in an airtight environment, a good loaf cake should keep for a few days. If you need it to stay fresh longer, then add a drizzle to stop it from drying out. In a pan, heat the same 80g of sugar to 80ml of water and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Drizzle the syrup over the cake while it's still warm. Feel free to flavour your syrup with fruit juice, for example, 80ml lemon juice to 80g sugar, or by adding a vanilla or almond extract to the finished syrup.

Ginger and chocolate loaf

Ingredients

175g soft butter

160g caster sugar

3 eggs, lightly beaten

140g self-raising flour

85g ground almonds

1 level tsp baking powder, sieved

1 level tsp ground ginger

4 tbsp cocoa powder

100 ml milk

60g crystalised ginger, roughly chopped

Method

Preheat your oven to180°C/gas mark 4

and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment. Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl with a wooden spoon until it starts to become pale.

Add in all of the other ingredients, except the crystalised ginger, and beat until completely combined.

Stir in the crystalised ginger and then scoop the mixture into your prepared tin.

Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for about 15 minutes and then move onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Make it your own

Stir 1 tbsp of instant coffee dissolved in 1 tbsp of hot water into the mix with the eggs along with 60g of dark chocolate chips instead of the ground and crystalised ginger for a mocha loaf cake.

Michelle Darmody

Blueberry loaf

Ingredients

4 tbsp rapeseed oil

3 eggs, lightly beaten

220 ml orange juice and the zest of 3 oranges

330g self-raising flour, sieved

175g golden caster sugar

150g blueberries

Blueberry loaf cake

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

Beat the oil, eggs, juice and zest with a wooden spoon in a large bowl. Add the sieved flour and sugar and mix until completely combined.

Stir in the blueberries and scoop the mixture into your prepared tin.

Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for about 15 minutes and then move onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Make it your own

Substitute blackberries, raspberries or even raisins for the blueberries.

Michelle Darmody

Lemon and poppyseed loaf

Ingredients

165g golden caster sugar

175g soft butter

Zest of 5 lemons

3 eggs, lightly beaten

3 tbsp poppy seeds

125g natural yoghurt

200g self-raising flour, sieved

For the icing

3 tbsp lemon juice

200g icing sugar

Lemon and poppy seed loaf cake, sliced.

Method

Preheat your oven to180°C/gas mark 4 and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

Whisk the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs. If the mixture begins to split add a tablespoon of the flour.

Stir in the zest and yoghurt and then add the sieved flour. Stir in the poppyseeds and make sure the mixture is combined.

Scoop into the prepared tin and bake for about 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.

Mix the lemon juice and sugar until it forms a smooth icing. Spoon this over the cooled cake and decorate with some lemon zest.

Make it your own

Forget the poppy seeds and the yoghurt and the lemons and go for a mix of zest and juice of 1 grapefruit, two limes and one large orange instead.

Michelle Darmody

Tea Brack

Ingredients

110g sultanas

110g raisins

110g currants

50g natural glacé cherries, halved or quartered

300ml hot tea

1 egg, whisked

175g soft brown sugar 225g self-raising flour

1 level tsp mixed spice

50g candied peel

Method

Tea Brack

Put the dried fruit and cherries into a bowl. Cover with hot tea and leave to plump up overnight.

Next day, line a 450g loaf tin with silicone paper. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.

Add the whisked egg, soft brown sugar, flour and mixed spice to the fruit and tea mixture. Stir well.

Put the mixture into the lined loaf tin. Cook in for about 1½ hours or until a skewer comes out clean.

Leave to cool on a wire rack. Slice and butter to serve.

Keeps very well in an airtight tin.

Make it your own

Add a wee dram of whatever festive booze you enjoy to the soaking liquid along with the zest of an orange.

Darina Allen