What does Neven Maguire barbecue when he is at home? 

During these uncertain times, it can be difficult to gather inspiration that stretches further than the old reliable burger.
So we asked some of Ireland’s top foodies for their tips for the best barbecues, every time.
“Don’t overcomplicate it! Get really good quality meat – steak, burgers, sausages, even monkfish and salmon work well. There are so many interesting flavours you can turn into marinades.”
Vietnamese-style grilled five spice chicken thigh salad
With a garlicky marinade and mango chunks for enhanced tropical flavour, this chicken salad from Neven Maguire is perfect for a spicy summertime supper
Servings4
Preparation Time2 hours 30 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time3 hours 0 mins
CourseMain
CuisineVietnamese
Ingredients
3 garlic cloves, sliced
1 large shallot, roughly chopped
1 tbsp minced fresh root ginger
2 tsp sugar
4 tbsp dark soy sauce
4 tbsp Thai fish sauce (nam pla)
½ tsp Chinese five-spice powder
8 boneless chicken thighs
For the salad:
½ head iceberg lettuce, core removed and shredded
1 firm ripe mango, peeled, stone removed and cut into julienne
4 spring onions, thinly sliced
50g roasted cashew nuts, roughly chopped
good handful fresh coriander leaves
For the dressing:
4 tbsp Donegal Rapeseed oil
2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp finely minced ginger root
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tsp toasted sesame oil
salt
freshly ground black pepper
Method
To make the marinade, place the garlic in a mini food processor or blender with the shallot, ginger and sugar, then blend to form a paste. Transfer to a small bowl and whisk in the soy sauce, Thai fish sauce, five-spice powder and several grinds of pepper.
Arrange the chicken thighs in a shallow dish and pour over the marinade, turning until well coated.
Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours is best, turning the chicken thighs several times in the marinade. Bring back to room temperature before cooking and wipe off any excess marinade with kitchen roll.
Heat a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the oil to the pan or cook on the BBQ. Then place the chicken thighs in it skin-side down. Cook for 20-25 minutes until the skin is nice and crispy.
When you can see that the chicken thighs are nicely browned and that the flesh is almost but not quite cooked through. Turn them over and cook for another 5-6 minutes until completely cooked through and tender. Remove from the heat and leave to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes.
Place in a large bowl with the lettuce, mango, spring onions, cashew nuts and coriander.
To make the dressing, place the rapeseed oil in a small bowl with the vinegar. Whisk until blended, then stir in the soy, ginger, garlic and oil. Season to taste.
Use the dressing to lightly dress the salad, tossing gently until evenly combined. Arrange on plates and serve the remaining dressing in a small jug so that your guests can help themselves.
“For successful barbecuing, invest in a little digital meat thermometer.
“One of the little probe types, it will not cost more than €10-20 and you will never have to worry about half-raw chicken from the barbecue again. If you are a bit uncertain about how to cook the perfect steak, this will also be a godsend.
"These gorgeous spicy koftas are a lovely alternative to the usual burger. These are great made with minced lamb, but if you want a healthier version use lower-fat beef mince as I have here."
“When barbecuing starchy veg such as potatoes or pumpkin or even squash, ensure to parboil it so that it's about 3/4 cooked, then coat in a little oil and salt and char on the BBQ. This makes for a wonderful side dish.
“Don't be afraid to use a frying pan on a barbeque when grilling some smaller items like smaller oyster mushrooms - it's a nice trick to avoid food falling in between the grills.
“One of our favourite veg cooked on the barbeque is grilled courgettes - by barbequing them it accentuates their sweetness. Just slice into thin 1/2 cm steps lengthwise, coat in a little oil and salt and lightly char on each side on the BBQ - enjoy!”
Vegan pulled pork sandwich
This deliciously tender dish that will fool even the most carnivorous of your friends, with green jackfruit and avocado for enhanced flavour
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 tin green unripe jackfruit
¼ portion vegan coleslaw
handful of fresh rocket leaves
4-6 burger buns/bread rolls
1 ripe avocado
For the barbecue sauce:
2 tsp smoked paprika
3 garlic cloves, crushed
4 tbsp tamari/soya sauce
2 tbsp tomato purée
2 tbsp cider vinegar
2 tbsp oil
4 tbsp water
2 tsp maple syrup/agave syrup
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Shred the jackfruit into thin little strips pulling it apart (easiest to use your hands) ensuring to remove any of the seeds or tough ligament type bits as these can be a bit too chewy. Transfer to a colander and rinse under cold water, then spread out on a baking tray.
Put all the ingredients for the BBQ sauce into a bowl and mix well together using a fork. Then pour over the jackfruit, mixing very well to cover all the jackfruit (easiest to use your hands).
Spread the marinated jackfruit out well on the baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until it starts to release a delicious small, brown and crisp up slightly.
Into the burger bun/bread roll, add a healthy serving of the ‘pulled pork’ along with the coleslaw and sprigs of rocket. Add the slices of ripe avocado.