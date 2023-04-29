Darina Allen: Delicious recipes to make the most of rhubarb while it is in season

Over the years I’ve written many columns extolling the virtues of rhubarb and here’s another one with more delicious recipes to make the most of the bright red stalks that have been popping up in the rhubarb patch in the garden for the past few weeks.

We have just moved from the pale pink rhubarb forced under terracotta cloches or in dark sheds to the outdoor garden crop. The latter is tarter and a little less tender, but I love both and use it in a myriad of delicious ways.