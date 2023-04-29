Darina Allen: Delicious recipes to make the most of rhubarb while it is in season

Here are some of my favourite ways to use rhubarb — and don’t forget to freeze a few bags of chopped rhubarb to enjoy when the season ends 
Darina Allen: Delicious recipes to make the most of rhubarb while it is in season

Darina Allen in the gardens of the Ballymaloe Cookery School with her 20th book How To Cook. Picture Dan Linehan

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Darina Allen

Over the years I’ve written many columns extolling the virtues of rhubarb and here’s another one with more delicious recipes to make the most of the bright red stalks that have been popping up in the rhubarb patch in the garden for the past few weeks. 

We have just moved from the pale pink rhubarb forced under terracotta cloches or in dark sheds to the outdoor garden crop. The latter is tarter and a little less tender, but I love both and use it in a myriad of delicious ways.

And how about rhubarb, ginger and sweet geranium jam? I’ve just filled a sponge cake with this jam and some softly whipped cream. It was a big hit, to say the least…

Don’t forget to freeze a few bags of chopped rhubarb. It freezes brilliantly and it’s particularly good for jams.

Combine with strawberries when they come into season for a really memorable flavour combination If you don’t have your own homegrown rhubarb yet, seek it out in a local shop or Farmers Market but best of all swing by a garden centre and buy a few plants for your garden.

Rhubarb & Custard Tart with Pistachios

recipe by:Darina Allen

We love to arrange the rhubarb in a chevron pattern but of course one can just scatter it on the base, not so pretty but equally delicious.

Rhubarb & Custard Tart with Pistachios

Servings

10

Preparation Time

2 hours 10 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

2 hours 55 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • Rich Shortcrust Pastry

  • 225g (8oz) plain white flour

  • 175g (6oz) cold butter

  • pinch of salt

  • 1 dessertspoon icing sugar

  • a little beaten egg or egg yolk and water to bind (save a little egg wash for the pastry shell)

  • Filling:

  • 600g (1 1/4lb) or a little more rhubarb, cut into small pieces

  • 2-4 tbsp caster sugar depending on how tart the rhubarb is

  • Custard

  • 2 large or 3 small eggs

  • 3 tbsp caster sugar

  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

  • 300ml (10fl oz) cream

  • For the garnish:

  • 40g (1 1/2oz) coarsely chopped pistachio nuts

  • 1 x 30.5cm (12 inch) tart tin or 2 x 18cm (7 inch) tart tins

Method

  1. Make the shortcrust pastry.

  2. Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Cut the butter into cubes, toss in the flour and then rub in with your fingertips.

  3. Keep everything as cool as possible; if the fat is allowed to melt, the finished pastry may be tough. When the mixture looks like coarse breadcrumbs, stop. Add the icing sugar.

  4. Whisk the egg or egg yolk and add some water. Using a fork to stir, add just enough liquid to bring the pastry together, then discard the fork and collect it into a ball with your hands, this way you can judge more accurately if you need a few more drops of liquid. Although rather damp pastry is easier to handle and roll out, the resulting crust can be tough and may well shrink out of shape as the water evaporates in the oven. The drier and more difficult-to-handle pastry will give a crisper, shorter crust.

  5. Wrap in parchment paper and leave to relax in the fridge for at least 1 hour before using. It will keep for 3-4 days in the fridge and also freezes well.

  6. Line the tart tin (or tins), with a removable base and chill for 10 minutes.

  7. Line the pastry shell with parchment paper and fill with dried beans.

  8. Bake blind in a moderate oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 15-20 minutes.

  9. Remove the paper and beans (save for another use). Paint the tart base with a little egg wash and return to the oven for 3 or 4 minutes.

  10. Arrange the cut rhubarb close together in a pattern on the base of the tart shell (could be in lines, chevron or in circles). Sprinkle with 2-4 tbsp caster sugar depending on how tart the rhubarb is. Forced rhubarb is sweeter than garden rhubarb.

  11. Whisk the eggs well, with the 3 tbsp caster sugar, vanilla extract and add the cream. Strain this mixture through a sieve, pour carefully into the tart shell around and over the rhubarb. Cook in the preheated oven for 35 minutes until the custard is set and the rhubarb is fully cooked. Cool on a wire rack.

  12. Sprinkle a 2.5cm (1 inch) rim of coarsely chopped pistachios around the edge of the tart. Serve warm with a bowl of whipped cream.

  13. Good to know: A little reduced rhubarb syrup or redcurrant jelly painted over the top enhances both flavour and appearance

Rhubarb Sauce

recipe by:Darina Allen

Delicious served as an accompaniment with roast pork, duck or grilled mackerel.

Rhubarb Sauce

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 450g (1lb) red rhubarb cut into 2.5cm (1 inch) pieces

  • 110g (4oz) sugar

Method

  1. Put the rhubarb into a stainless-steel saucepan, add the sugar and toss around, leave for 5 or 10 minutes until the juice from the rhubarb starts to melt the sugar. Then, cover the saucepan and put on a gentle heat, cook until soft.

  2. Taste and add a little more sugar if necessary. It should not be too sweet but should not cut your throat either. If you have a spoonful of really good redcurrant jelly, stir it in at the end, otherwise leave it out.

  3. Serve warm.

HOT TIPS

Bord Bia Bloom 2023

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Bord Bia’s Bloom Festival, now in its 17th year which will take place from June 1 - 5, 2023 in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Show gardens, postcard gardens, floral and botanical art displays, retailers, food and drink producers and more than 100 live talks and demonstrations will span over 70 acres.

Rory O’Connell will be giving a cookery demonstration on both Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2. 

Pop the dates in your diary right away.

Ballymaloe Favourites at Ballymaloe Cookery School on Wednesday, September 6.

Ballymaloe Country House and Restaurant has been welcoming guests from all over the world since 1964. Serving fresh, seasonal food from the farm, gardens and local area following Myrtle Allen’s philosophy.

The menu has evolved throughout the years, but even so, there are many classic Ballymaloe dishes that just continue to be favourites - simply too good to forget.

We have chosen a selection of signature dishes from the 60 years of Ballymaloe House menus for you to enjoy cooking at home.

