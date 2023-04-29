Darina Allen: Delicious recipes to make the most of rhubarb while it is in season

Over the years I’ve written many columns extolling the virtues of rhubarb and here’s another one with more delicious recipes to make the most of the bright red stalks that have been popping up in the rhubarb patch in the garden for the past few weeks.
Rhubarb & Custard Tart with Pistachios
We love to arrange the rhubarb in a chevron pattern but of course one can just scatter it on the base, not so pretty but equally delicious.
Servings10
Preparation Time 2 hours 10 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 2 hours 55 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
Rich Shortcrust Pastry
225g (8oz) plain white flour
175g (6oz) cold butter
pinch of salt
1 dessertspoon icing sugar
a little beaten egg or egg yolk and water to bind (save a little egg wash for the pastry shell)
Filling:
600g (1 1/4lb) or a little more rhubarb, cut into small pieces
2-4 tbsp caster sugar depending on how tart the rhubarb is
Custard
2 large or 3 small eggs
3 tbsp caster sugar
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
300ml (10fl oz) cream
For the garnish:
40g (1 1/2oz) coarsely chopped pistachio nuts
1 x 30.5cm (12 inch) tart tin or 2 x 18cm (7 inch) tart tins
Method
Make the shortcrust pastry.
Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Cut the butter into cubes, toss in the flour and then rub in with your fingertips.
Keep everything as cool as possible; if the fat is allowed to melt, the finished pastry may be tough. When the mixture looks like coarse breadcrumbs, stop. Add the icing sugar.
Whisk the egg or egg yolk and add some water. Using a fork to stir, add just enough liquid to bring the pastry together, then discard the fork and collect it into a ball with your hands, this way you can judge more accurately if you need a few more drops of liquid. Although rather damp pastry is easier to handle and roll out, the resulting crust can be tough and may well shrink out of shape as the water evaporates in the oven. The drier and more difficult-to-handle pastry will give a crisper, shorter crust.
Wrap in parchment paper and leave to relax in the fridge for at least 1 hour before using. It will keep for 3-4 days in the fridge and also freezes well.
Line the tart tin (or tins), with a removable base and chill for 10 minutes.
Line the pastry shell with parchment paper and fill with dried beans.
Bake blind in a moderate oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 15-20 minutes.
Remove the paper and beans (save for another use). Paint the tart base with a little egg wash and return to the oven for 3 or 4 minutes.
Arrange the cut rhubarb close together in a pattern on the base of the tart shell (could be in lines, chevron or in circles). Sprinkle with 2-4 tbsp caster sugar depending on how tart the rhubarb is. Forced rhubarb is sweeter than garden rhubarb.
Whisk the eggs well, with the 3 tbsp caster sugar, vanilla extract and add the cream. Strain this mixture through a sieve, pour carefully into the tart shell around and over the rhubarb. Cook in the preheated oven for 35 minutes until the custard is set and the rhubarb is fully cooked. Cool on a wire rack.
Sprinkle a 2.5cm (1 inch) rim of coarsely chopped pistachios around the edge of the tart. Serve warm with a bowl of whipped cream.
Good to know: A little reduced rhubarb syrup or redcurrant jelly painted over the top enhances both flavour and appearance
Rhubarb Sauce
Delicious served as an accompaniment with roast pork, duck or grilled mackerel.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
450g (1lb) red rhubarb cut into 2.5cm (1 inch) pieces
110g (4oz) sugar
Method
Put the rhubarb into a stainless-steel saucepan, add the sugar and toss around, leave for 5 or 10 minutes until the juice from the rhubarb starts to melt the sugar. Then, cover the saucepan and put on a gentle heat, cook until soft.
Taste and add a little more sugar if necessary. It should not be too sweet but should not cut your throat either. If you have a spoonful of really good redcurrant jelly, stir it in at the end, otherwise leave it out.
Serve warm.
