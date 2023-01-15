Darina Allen: This Carrageen Moss Pudding is easy to make and full of nutrients

Carrageen Moss Pudding with Sweet Geranium
This recipe given to me by Myrtle Allen is by far the most delicious I know.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
6 - 8 7g cleaned, well dried carrageen moss (1 semi-closed fistful)
900ml (1 1/2 pints) whole (full fat) milk (we use our own Jersey milk)
8 medium leaves of sweet geranium (Pelargonium graveolens)
1 large egg, preferably free-range
1 tablespoon caster sugar
To Serve:
Softly whipped cream and soft brown sugar
6 - 8 frosted sweet geranium leaves
Method
Soak the carrageen in tepid water for 10 minutes.
Strain off the water and put the carrageen and sweet geranium into a saucepan with the milk. Bring to the boil and simmer very gently with the lid on for 20 minutes.
At that point, and not before, separate the egg and put the yolk into a bowl. Add the sugar and whisk together for a few seconds.
Pour the milk, carrageen and sweet geranium through a strainer onto the egg yolk mixture, whisking all the time. The carrageen will now be swollen and exuding jelly.
Rub most of this jelly through the strainer and beat it into the liquid. Test for a set on a cold saucer: put it in the fridge and it should set in a couple of minutes.
Rub a little more jelly through the strainer if necessary. Whisk the egg white until stiff peaks form and fold it in gently; it will rise to make a fluffy top. Leave to cool. Refrigerate.
Serve chilled with softly whipped cream, soft brown sugar and frosted sweet geranium leaves.
In this fun afternoon, you will head straight into the kitchen with one of our tutors and some fellow students. We will show you how to make your own loaf of delicious soda bread, savoury scones and a wonderfully simple soup — a technique that can have many delicious variations. At the end of the afternoon, you can take the fruits of your labour home to enjoy…
- For more information, see www.cookingisfun.ie
At The Pass is a coming together of leading industry and academic expertise, to devise and launch a pair of low-cost online events (webinar and workshops), targeted towards the current needs of hospitality, food and drink-related business owners. Led by Dr Orla Byrne, Assistant Professor in Entrepreneurship at UCD, Dr Noel Murray (Head of Dept for Tourism and Hospitality at Munster Technological University) and Food Business Coach and former Hospitality business owner and Ballymaloe Cookery School alumni, Tracie Daly.
The three came together in response to media coverage of the extent of business closures in the food and hospitality sectors, the three have pooled their resources together and contacts to create a suite of information sessions which for a €5 registration fee per event, will provide impartial advice and support to business owners — ‘Manage Change and Make Big Decisions’ (January 23) and ‘Wrapping Up A Business and Moving On’ (January 30).
- For more information, see www.atthepass.ie
Ballymaloe House has become one of a select number of hotels in Ireland to be recognised among the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, curated by a community of independently minded travellers who have personally visited, verified and vetted all of the hotels in more than 90 countries, all of whom are listed on www.slh.com