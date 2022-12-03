Darina Allen: This is my recipe for the best rice pudding, just like my mother taught me

Guess what? Rice pudding is really having a moment. Almost every restaurant I’ve eaten in recently has had rice pudding in some shape or form on the menu — can you imagine that the humble pud of our childhood would be gracing the tables of swanky establishments?
My Mum’s delicious rice pudding
A feast for just a couple of cents, which brings childhood memories romping back. We show every group of students how to make this simple pudding and it’s a revelation how simply delicious it is.
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 35 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
100g (3 1⁄2oz) pearl rice (short-grain rice)
50g (2oz) caster sugar
15g (1/2oz) butter
1. 2 litres (2 pints) whole milk
1 x 1. 2 litre (2 pint) pie dish, mine is Pyrex from a charity shop
Method
Preheat the oven to 170˚C/325˚F/Gas Mark 3.
Put the rice, sugar and butter into a pie dish. Bring the milk to the boil and pour evenly over the rice. Bake for 1 – 1 1⁄2 hours. The skin will be golden, the rice underneath should be cooked through and have soaked up the milk, but still be soft and creamy. Time it, so that it’s ready just in time for pudding.
If it has to wait in the oven for ages, it will be dry and dull and you’ll wonder why you bothered. Serve with softly whipped cream and a good sprinkling of soft brown sugar.
Simon Hopkinson’s rice pudding
Simon Hopkinson cooks the kind of food I love to eat – this recipe is taken from the BBC Food Recipes but look out for his cookbook ‘Roast Chicken and Other Stories’.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 45 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
40g (1 1/2oz) butter
100g (3 1/2oz) rice pudding
75g (3oz) caster sugar
1 litre (1 3/4 pints) whole milk
150ml (5fl oz) cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/2 vanilla pod, split lengthways
Pinch salt
Plenty of freshly grated nutmeg
Method
Preheat the oven to 140°C/285°F/Gas Mark 1.
Melt the butter in a heavy-based casserole dish over a medium heat. Add the rice and stir to coat the grains. Add the sugar, stirring until dissolved. Continue stirring until the rice swells and becomes sticky with sugar.
Pour in the milk and keep stirring until no lumps remain. Add the cream and vanilla and bring the mixture to a simmer. Once this is reached, give the mixture a final stir and grate at least a third of a nutmeg over the surface. Bake for 1 - 1 1/2 hours and cover if the surfaces browns too quickly.
Once there is a thin, tarpaulin-like skin on the surface, and the pudding only just wobbles in the centre, it is ready.
Serve at room temperature.
Indian rice pudding
This delicious rice pudding, a speciality of Rajasthan, is spiced with cardamom, it’s got lots of plump sultanas and chopped nuts and saffron has an almost soup like texture.
Servings6
Preparation Time 16 mins
Total Time 16 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
50g (2oz) Basmati rice, soaked for an hour and drained
1 litre (1 3/4 pints) coconut milk
500ml (18fl oz) water
3 tablespoons ground almonds
100g (3 1/2oz) caster sugar
50g (2oz) fresh coconut, grated
25g (1oz) raisins or sultanas
50g (2oz) pistachio nuts cut into slivers
50g (2oz) blanched almonds, cut into slivers
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground green cardamom seeds
2 teaspoons kewra essence – keeps indefinitely or use rosewater instead but be careful – add 1/2 teaspoon first and then taste.
To Serve
chopped pistachios
rose petals
Method
Heat the coconut oil in a pan. Add the soaked rice, stir for 2 or 3 minutes then add the coconut milk and water and cook over a low heat for an hour until the rice absorbs the liquid and the pudding thickens.
Stir in the ground almonds, sugar, coconut, raisins or sultanas, pistachios and almond slivers. Cook for a final couple of minutes until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and stir in the ground cardamom and kewra or rosewater. Cool and chill. Sprinkle with some chopped pistachios and rose petals if available
Serve in individual dishes.
