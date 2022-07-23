Michelle Darmody: Making the most of our summer berries

Raspberry sponge slices
These raspberry sponge slices are simple to make, and even easier to enjoy
Servings8
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
For the sponge:
200g soft butter
190g golden caster sugar
4 eggs
the zest of an orange
2 tsp vanilla extract
200g self-raising flour, sieved
To glaze:
35g golden caster sugar
25mls Grand Marnier liqueur – or similar
For the filling:
250g mascarpone cheese
15g icing sugar
250ml cream, whipped to stiff peaks
200g ripe raspberries
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two square 8-inch tins with parchment.
To make the sponge, beat the butter and sugar until very pale and light and fluffy.
Lightly whisk the eggs with the zest and vanilla.
Gently stir in the egg mixture to the batter, a quarter at a time, alternating with dessert spoons of flour to stop the mixture from curdling.
Stir in the rest of the flour and make sure the mixture is completely combined. Scoop it into the prepared tin and bake for just less than twenty minutes until golden, keeping an eye to see if they are done earlier as the cakes are quite thin.
Once cool enough to handle, place each cake onto a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the glaze, very gently heat the sugar and liqueur until the sugar has melted and then set it aside to cool completely.
When both the cake and glaze are cool brush the glaze onto one side of each of the sponges. This will stop the cream mixture from soaking through too quickly.
Mix the stiffly whipped cream with the icing sugar and mascarpone. Very roughly mash about three-quarters of the raspberries and fold them through the cream mixture.
Before serving spread this onto a glazed side of the sponge and place the other glazed side on top. With a sharp knife cut gently into squares.
Place into the fridge for about twenty minutes. Sprinkle with icing sugar if you wish and dot the rest of the raspberries on top before serving.
Vanilla frozen yoghurt with fresh raspberries
A refreshing sweet treat
Servings4
Preparation Time 3 hours 5 mins
Total Time 3 hours 5 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
500g natural Greek yoghurt
170g condensed milk
1 vanilla pod, seeds scraped out and husk set aside
2 handfuls of ripe raspberries
Method
Place all of the ingredients into a large bowl and whisk until everything is well combined. Scoop into a freezer-proof tub that has a lid. Place the sealed container into your freezer.
After an hour remove the tub from the freezer and vigorously stir the frozen yoghurt. Place it back into the freezer and repeat this step two more times in the next two hours.
Remove the tub from the freezer at least a half an hour before serving. Once soft, scoop into small bowls and dress with plump ripe raspberries.
Raspberry vanilla roulade
A delicious summer dessert
Servings8
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
5 egg whites
275g golden caster sugar
350mls cream, whipped to stiff peaks
2 tsp vanilla extract
5g icing sugar
200g ripe raspberries, very roughly chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C and line a Swiss roll tin with parchment.
Whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks. Continuously whisk and add the sugar a dessert spoon at a time until it is well combined.
Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and spread it out flat. Bake for about 5 minutes then turn your oven down to 160 degrees and bake for a further 20 minutes until firm.
Allow to cool in the tin for five minutes then turn out onto a clean damp tea towel and set aside to cool completely.
When you are ready to serve, and the roulade has cooled completely, prepare your filling.
Fold the sugar, vanilla and raspberries into the stiffly whipped cream. Spread it over the roulade leaving about an inch on all sides. Gently roll the roulade with the aid of the tea towel and turn it onto a serving plate with the seam placed underneath.