Public consultation on using new genomic techniques for crop production

The public will have the chance to have their say on the EU Commission’s proposal for a Regulation on plants obtained by certain new genomic techniques.
New genomic techniques provide new opportunities for the rapid development of plant varieties with specific characteristics.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced the opening of a three-week public consultation process on the European Commission's proposal for a regulation on plants obtained by certain New Genomic Techniques (NGTs).
Minister McConaloge said: “It is important that we engage with stakeholders and the public and to hear their views on this important issue, and I welcome the wide consultation already undertaken by the Commission in the preparation of this proposal”.
It comes as the EU Commission adopted its proposal for a regulation on plants obtained by certain New Genomic Techniques (targeted mutagenesis and cisgenesis) and derived food and feed products.
Submissions should be emailed to ngtconsultation@agriculture.gov.ie with reference to “NGT Proposal” in the subject line by 4pm on September 25, 2023.