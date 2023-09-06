Public consultation on using new genomic techniques for crop production

New genomic techniques provide new opportunities for the rapid development of plant varieties with specific characteristics.

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 11:01
Rachel Martin

The public will have the chance to have their say on the EU Commission’s proposal for a Regulation on plants obtained by certain new genomic techniques.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced the opening of a three-week public consultation process on the European Commission's proposal for a regulation on plants obtained by certain New Genomic Techniques (NGTs).

Minister McConaloge said: “It is important that we engage with stakeholders and the public and to hear their views on this important issue, and I welcome the wide consultation already undertaken by the Commission in the preparation of this proposal”.

It comes as the EU Commission adopted its proposal for a regulation on plants obtained by certain New Genomic Techniques (targeted mutagenesis and cisgenesis) and derived food and feed products.

Submissions should be emailed to ngtconsultation@agriculture.gov.ie with reference to “NGT Proposal” in the subject line by 4pm on September 25, 2023.

<p>Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at over 1bn litres in July 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.2% (1.95m litres) when compared with July 2022.</p>

Milk supply down 44m litres in first seven months of the year

READ NOW
