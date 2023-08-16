€10k an acre sought for North Cork farm

Holding of 116 acres between Fermoy and Mallow can be sold in lots and contains a house and a number of outbuildings
The collection of outbuildings on the 116-acre farm includes a milking parlour.

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 11:20
Conor Power

Located in an active agricultural area south of the N72 and equidistant from Fermoy and Mallow (about 20km from either town), a 116-acre farm is new to the market with Blarney-based auctioneer Daniel Fleming.

The holding can be sold in lots and contains a house and a number of outbuildings in an area where very few large land holdings have come up in recent years.

The house needs refurbishment.

The M8 and Rathcormac are just 15km away to the east and Cork City is just over half an hour’s drive south, making it a very convenient location for a wide range of potential suitors.

“There’s a history of good farming on this property,” Mr Fleming said. “It’s a very good area for different types of farming and it isn’t often that land comes up for sale there… There are decent buildings on site. The house needs refurbishment but it is a house of some note.”

The agent said while the holding has only just come on the market, there have already been a number of enquiries.

“It would be ideal for dairying, for example,” said Mr Fleming, who pointed out there is a milking parlour among the collection of outbuildings, which are all useful, if somewhat dated. 

“It’s also near enough to Cork City to make it useful for someone who might want to buy it and lease it out… there are always plenty of people looking for land to lease.”

The farm would be ideal for dairying, according to the selling agent.

The price guide of €10,000 an acre is quite a humble price going by today’s values, but that is only perhaps because it’s a farm that will not suit every client. 

The option of offering it for sale in two lots (one lot being the house with outbuildings on 2.5 acres and the other lot composed of the remaining 113.5 acres) may prove to be the more realistic one but that remains to be seen. 

What one cannot deny, however, is that this is a holding of decent quality and its size and rarity should attract a good deal of serious interest.

<p>Jeffa Gill and Sarah Hennessy from Durrus Cheese, Bantry, Co Cork. Picture: Johnny Bambury</p>

Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

