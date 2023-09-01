Reinventing the harrow to reduce fuel consumption

A new power harrow and drill combo with the potential to reduce fuel consumption by as much as 20% is among the new pre-Agritechnica machinery launches destined for the Irish market.

Kverneland's new folding coulter bar, the f-drill CB F was demonstrated in combination with the firm's new power harrow Rotago F and front hopper f-drill models at Kverneland’s annual press event, held this year at its Centre of Excellence for Seeding Equipment at Soest, western Germany.

The kit allows precision in seed and fertiliser placement, reducing the impact on the land and the environment by less wheeling and soil movement whilst ensuring high yields.

With all the adjustments able to be made from the cab, the running joke at the event was that it was “the perfect machine for the lazy guy”.

The new system with split hoppers has been developed specifically with the UK and Ireland in mind.

The two hoppers — placed front and back — allow two different seeds to be sown at the same time, or perhaps, seed and a fertiliser combination.

For example, wheat or oilseed rape along with beans.

Foldable power harrow for medium to heavy grounds, and especially in wet conditions like you’re faced with, it’s the basic seed preparation tool.

“First of all, we thought about what we could do better with our power harrow range.

”We have done a lot of work in the past to adapt them for use with bigger tractors, but now we are very much focused on adjustments.

“We all know power harrows are very good tools, but fuel consumption is an issue,” Sebastian Koers, Kv’s product manager in Soest, said.

“If you do everything right — just as aggressively as needed, it’s much lower in terms of fuel consumption,” he said.

“But if you are working too deep or if your levelling bar is too aggressive, you are consuming a hell of a lot of extra fuel.

“If you are setting your power harrow correctly, compared to when it is set too aggressively, you can save up to 20% of fuel by just working depth adjustment and the correct levelling bar adjustment — and that’s really a lot.

“So that’s why we have worked very hard to make it as easy to adjust as possible from within the cab.”

Depth adjustment and coulter pressure can be easily adapted by hydraulics or as ISOBUS version via the terminal. While the CAT. II easy connection also allows quick coupling with the Rotago F power harrow.

The adjustments for the new power harrow can be made from the cab.

Kverneland Ireland managing director Philip English said he expects the first units will hit the Irish market in summer 2024, in time for winter seeding next year.

“This is a machine I am really excited about getting to Ireland,“ Mr English said.

“For better load balance and extra stability, a supporting wheel is available which can be mounted to the coulter bar.

“No uncoupling of the top linkage is needed. The constant supporting force on the wheel ensures smooth run, legal transport weights and increases driver’s safety and comfort.”

The new Kverneland f-drill CB F will be available in working width from 4 to 6m with double entry coulters are bolted to the toolbar to allow various sowing distances.

The coulter bar can be ordered in both 12.5cm and 25cm options.

Interestingly, the flexible and individual depth setting of each coulter allows different sowing depth even within one working width.

“This is extremely important when sowing two different products in one pass; for example, oilseed rape will be planted at a shallow depth while companion crops like beans will be planted deeper,” Mr English added.

“For wet and sticky soils, like we are used to in Ireland, a new alternative CX-II coulter is now available as a cost-effective version without the press wheel.

“The special curved design provides sufficient bearing capacity in light conditions.”