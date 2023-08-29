Grazing catch crops ruled out for many

The agriculture minister has been called to intervene as the Department this week rules out grazing catch crops on a specialised tillage farm this winter unless the farm has an adjoining grassland area of equal size as a lie-back area.

Conditionality changes in the new 2023 CAP require an adequate lie-back area which is always accessible to grazing livestock to minimise any damage that could lead to the erosion of soil.

The lie-back area must be grassland, and must be at least equal in area to the adjacent non-grass forage area. For example, to feed five hectares of kale will require at least five hectares of lie-back - a condition that farm organisations say is "excessive".

The farmer must also maintain a grass or vegetated buffer strip of at least 3m around the external perimeter of the catch crop area.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the requirements were "unworkable" for many farmers who applied for ACRES and who selected the ACRES catch crop option.

"There are about 22,000 hectares involved overall, and with a sowing deadline of September 15, and all research advocating the benefits of early crop sowing; undoubtedly, many will have crops in the ground,” the IFA President said.

“These farmers are now left in limbo trying to figure out how they are going to both comply with the ACRES measure, graze these crops, and also comply with new unworkable Department regulations,” he said.

He said the new catch crop grazing rules were introduced without consultation or proper communication with farmers.

IFA National Grain Committee Chair Kieran McEvoy said he was inundated with queries from farmers who have already planted crops, who were wondering what to do next.

"The Minister also needs to give assurances there will be no conditionality implications for farmers who already have crops in the ground. You can’t change the rules without at least properly telling farmers you plan on doing it.”

IFA National Sheep Committee Chair Kevin Comiskey said: “There are huge numbers of sheep farmers, particularly those finishing store lambs, who are dependent on catch crops and longstanding collaborative arrangements with tillage farmers. This uncertainty is creating turmoil out there.”

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association tillage chairman Gavin Carberry said the move "has not only torpedoed the huge potential for tillage and drystock farmers to work together, but it has also thrown many ACRES plans into chaos”.

The lie-back requirement has been brought in through an EU rule about minimum soil cover to avoid bare soil in periods that are most sensitive.

But Mr Carberry said it is totally unfeasible to expect tillage farmers to sow an area of grass that is equal to the area for forage crops: "It makes no sense, and it is the reason why many tillage farmers, me included, will not be sowing catch crops this year".