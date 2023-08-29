How St John’s Wort can cause sunburn in cattle

The status quo has returned this week. I am back to my beloved cows with a busy week of TB testing in the shadows of Galtee mountains in Mitchelstown. The natural beauty of the area is remarkable. The constant change of county flags is fascinating as I borderhop between farms from Cork to Tipperary to Limerick and Waterford.

I wrote about dangerous plants and trees to both our grazing animals in last week’s article, it is such a vast topic it was impossible to mention them all. However, I did briefly speak about Rag wort and its toxicity to the liver which leads into this week’s topic of Photosensitisation in cattle. St John’s Wort is most commonly associated with the disease in cattle, a plant I failed to mention last week and I just so happened to come across a few mild cases of Photosensitisation during my TB tests this week.

Photosensitisation manifests itself as sunburn in cattle, commonly seen in cattle with pale or white hair. It is caused by a chemical called a photo-toxin which enters the pale pigmented skin cells to overreact to UV rays. It is an extreme inflammatory response to UV rays almost like an allergic reaction to UV rays.

Primary Photosensation

St John’s Wort is a recognised cause of “Primary Photosensitisation”. The plant itself contains Photo-toxins that act on the skin cells to make them hyper-reactive to the UV rays. It is a yellow flowering weed not unlike ragwort, it has clusters of yellow star-shaped flowers. You may have heard about its use in herbal medicine as an anti-depressant. Unfortunately for the cow, there is no such effect only painful sunburn. It can be grown in gardens, another reason to always avoid feeding lawn clippings to cows. Other weeds linked to primary photosensation are Buckwheat, and Bishop’s weed (Ground-elder), both of which grow in the wild in Ireland.

Secondary Photosensation

Rag-wort, one of nature’s most famous poisonous weeds, is another suspect in the photosensitisation case. The breakdown products of chlorophyll in grass happens to be a naturally occurring photo-toxin which is normally metabolised by the liver. However, when the liver is compromised, a build-up in the blood can occur of the photo toxin and it then can affect the skin cells. Ragwort directly affects liver function which can cause this overflow of photo-toxins.

Any other condition that affects liver function including a liver fluke infection. could potentially impact the liver’s ability to metabolise the photo-toxins.

Genetic

In practice the most common breeds that are affected that I have personally seen are Frisians, Charolais and Hereford animals, they all have areas of pale/white pigmented skin. A genetic form of the condition has been recognised, most commonly in Limousin cattle and is monitored by ICBF in Ireland. The genetic form is rare and animals affected can show signs very early in life, usually starting with ulcers on the nose, lips and mouth.

Clinical signs

The animals I saw at last week’s TB tests were recovering from an episode of photosensation, their pale skin along their back was hairless, reddened and had a blister-like appearance. An acute form of the condition can be very painful for the animal and present in a few different ways.

Typically I am called to an animal that is “acting strangely” in the field. This can include swaying, being away from the herd usually under trees, tail swishing and exhibiting nervous signs such as swaying and disorientation. Sometimes it can be mistaken for early grass tetany in cows as they are unsteady on their feet.

On examination of the skin, in acute cases, the pale areas of skin are reddened and noticeably thicker than the darker skin next to it. It is a very consistent finding with the condition and an easy one to spot. Areas of the body that can appear very red include the nose, ears, udder, testicles and vulva. An unusual feature can be lower limb swelling, in cows this can also be a sign of summer mastitis which needs to be ruled out. They can sometimes look like they have been in the ring with Tyson Fury with general swelling of their face and eyes.

When it comes to examining or handling these animals it is vital to be extra aware that they are in a lot of pain and can act out of character with aggressive behaviour. In the parlour be aware of reddened udders and the kicking extravaganza that can follow trying to place the clusters. Bulls can be made infertile due to the temperature rise, a fertility test would be essential before relying on the bull again.

Treatment

My treatment of choice would be a course of anti–inflammatories and removing the animal from the UV rays into a dark shed immediately. Feeding hay can reduce the amount of chlorophyll they are exposed to if secondary photosensitisation is suspected alongside liver support drenches. I usually recommend keeping them inside for at least two weeks and when turning them out to put them in a shaded field. The skin may take a week or more to show the effects of the sunburn with peeling skin and crusts. It is important to watch for secondary infections at this time as the skin is compromised and may need treatment.

Call your vet when you suspect signs of photosensitisation and don’t delay in bringing the animal inside immediately to prevent further skin damage.

Prevention

It can be a difficult disease process to prevent as there are so many potential causes as you can now tell. Ensuring grazing blocks are free from ragwort and St John’s wort is one step that can be taken as prevention. Liver health is key for so many aspects of an animal's health. Hygiene at calving and reducing liver fluke risk can all help make sure the liver is able to metabolise potentially dangerous chemicals in the body.

Next week is a busy week of packing up my life to move to my new house, in amongst TB testing and farming. A new beginning for my life on the farm.