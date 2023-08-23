Oireachtas committee to discuss food security with UN World Food Programme officials

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will discuss food security with UN World Food Programme officials this week.

The World Food Programme delivers food assistance in emergencies and works with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

Chairman of the Oireachtas committee Jackie Cahill will lead the meeting on Thursday in Leinster House, where committee members will meet with the programme's executive director Cindy McCain, as well as other UN officials, and representatives from the Department of Agriculture.

"I am looking forward to meeting with Ms McCain and her officials and discussing the importance of Ireland’s role in producing food to feed the world’s growing population," Mr Cahill said.

"Food security is back on the agenda since the illegal and brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"People right across Europe are again asking where our food is going to come from to feed our people. It is something that we can never take for granted."

Growing population

The number of people facing acute food insecurity rose to 258m in 58 countries across the world in 2022.

Mr Cahill raised concerns that as a consequence of environmental policy, food production could be reduced, and that attention is not being paid "to how this will impact on our ability to feed the world’s growing population".

"Agriculture is key to the Irish economy primarily because of the value of our food exports," he continued.

But it is the quantity and quality of our food that we export that makes us so vital as a country in providing the nutritious, sustainable and life-saving food that our world needs to survive.

"Ireland is one of the most sustainable producers of beef and dairy on the planet and this needs to be recognised, not just because of the importance that agriculture plays in the rural economy, but also because of the significant role our farmers play in feeding the world’s population."