Lakeland launches campaign to increase number of female shareholders

Lakeland Dairies has launched a targeted campaign to encourage more women and other family members to become involved as shareholders in the co-op.

Currently, some 12% of herd owners in the country are women but this does not reflect the huge - often unseen - work carried out in farm businesses by women, the co-op acknowledged.

Across Europe, the co-op movement in general has "struggled to encourage women to become involved at representative and board levels", Lakeland said.

As many voices as possible

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the Virginia Show in Co Cavan on Wednesday, Lakeland Dairies chairman Niall Matthews outlined the benefits of becoming involved in co-op shareholding.

"This is one of the most transformative times in the history of the co-operative movement. We are seeing considerable change coming to farming and with change comes opportunity," Mr Matthews said.

"I’m a firm believer that having as many voices as possible from diverse backgrounds within our co-op helps continually to foster progressive ideas and strategies.

"Becoming involved in your local co-op is hugely rewarding. It is your co-op, it is your business and, in many instances, it is your livelihood."

Greater diversity

Describing Lakeland as a "progressive, modern and sustainable co-op", which is "producing food to the highest standards, while supporting the wellbeing of our farm families and rural communities", Mr Matthews said that must be sustained.

"Having greater diversity throughout our shareholder base is a key part of that process," he continued.

We’re seeing strong interest in this initiative at the Virginia Show and we are now rolling out this campaign across our membership base over the coming weeks and months.

"We have information for those who want to learn more about the process including how to have shares in joint names and how to have the milk account in joint names."

Lakeland has a dedicated channel to support women who want to become shareholders in Lakeland Dairies.

The co-op has written to all shareholders encouraging joint shareholding among family members.