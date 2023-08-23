'Vital' that processors return 'every single euro they can' to farmers

It is "absolutely vital" that dairy processors return "every single euro they possibly can" to dairy farmers through the milk cheque, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

Global dairy markets remain challenged, mainly due to ample global supply of dairy product and particularly sluggish demand, particularly in China, the IFA said.

While initial market assessments suggested a recovery in the final quarter of 2023, it is doubtful that markets will recover before year-end, the association warned.

With this in mind, the IFA dairy committee held a meeting to discuss options to address the challenges due to likely cashflow shortfalls as a result of sharp falls in the milk price.

Pressures

National dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said that farmers are "really worried, particularly as they face potentially very large tax bills this autumn and we need to assist them".

"The milk price is falling rapidly, while our input costs are going the other way and that’s going to lead to significant financial pressure," Mr Arthur said.

"We decided to hold an urgent meeting of our committee to discuss ways to alleviate the pressures on our members.

"We will be engaging with banks and other credit providers in the short-term as a starting point to ensure farmers are properly supported financially over the coming months."

Milk cheque

The dairy chairman also emphasised that market returns have to be maximised to dairy farmers, while any reductions in input costs need to be immediately passed on.

"It’s absolutely vital that dairy processors return every single euro they possibly can to dairy farmers through the milk cheque," Mr Arthur continued.

"These processors also supply the bulk of dairy farmers' inputs; we have to see input prices move downwards in the coming months too."

Liquid milk producers

At the meeting, IFA national liquid milk chairman Keith O’Boyle said that liquid milk producers were "particularly exposed" to the challenging market as they commence calving their autumn herd.

"Spiralling meal bills and dismal premiums for liquid milk production have left us in a very vulnerable place," Mr O'Boyle said.

"We need double the premium we’re getting in order to survive. The processors are well aware of this and they need to deliver on it in order to sustain the sector."