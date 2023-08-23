Live trade could offer better return for underfinished lambs

The live trade may be a better option for under-finished lambs, according to the latest Bord Bia sheepmeat market appraisal.

“Sending under-finished lamb into the factory doesn’t really help anyone”, said Bord Bia Sheep Sector Manager Seamus McMenamin, in conversation with Ciaran Lynch, Teagasc Sheep Specialist, in a recent Teagasc OviCast podcast.

After drought and excessive rain affected grazing conditions, fat cover on lambs coming into factories was lower than what is traditionally expected, unless grazing was supplemented with concentrate feeding.

But the cost of extra feed may not prove economical, hence the live trade may be a better option.

“When you look at the lambs coming in, if they’re not of the highest quality, then you obviously can’t service the highest quality markets with them, so the better the quality of the lamb coming in, the better the return that can be provided”, said Mr McMenamin.

He said 30,000 to 40,000 extra lambs may be destined for the market in the coming months.

“It is looking like there will be more lamb pushed into the back end of the year. We’ve definitely seen a shift in the supply pattern of sheep to later in the year”.

Mr McMenamin agreed that the poor weather earlier this year, and perhaps reduced feed intake, contributed to reduced kill numbers, leaving a backlog of lambs to be supplied, and that the results are discernible in the lambs being presented for slaughter.

“Some of the factories have reported lighter carcase weights, lambs coming in under-finished, and that obviously impacts the carcase quality”.

It also limits the markets where that lamb meat can be sold. The largest markets are for carcases that are 19 to 21 kilos. Lighter carcases with lower fat cover have more limited outlets.

Increased supply on export markets is another challenge. An increase of 12% or more in sheepmeat imported into the EU is predicted to cancel out lower EU production of sheep meat.

Mr McMenamin said: ”There’s been a bit of a shift in focus now in the UK. They’re talking about a 15 to 17% increase in what they’re looking to export, and practically everything they export goes into Europe.

"They’re coming in to compete directly against us, for the same customers. They’re at a very similar price point to ourselves. And then, on the other side, you’ve a lot more Australian product in the global market, and you’ve got New Zealand.

"There has been an increase in the volume of those products that are coming in to Europe, and particularly in frozen form, that’s then completely under-cutting the European products”.

“With the UK’s trade deals with Australia and New Zealand, there’s the potential for more product to come from the southern hemisphere into the UK, and thereby free up more UK product to come into Europe. And then, obviously, there are also direct imports from New Zealand and Australia coming into Europe as well.

"So there’s definitely a lot more product about, and New Zealand, in particular, have shifted from sending a chilled product to a frozen one, which is then at a lower price point. And the reports that we’re getting back is that a lot of that came in earlier in the year, and was in storage, and now is coming back out on to the market“.

Australia is exporting large volumes of lamb meat, having increased the national flock by 10% over the past few years. Simultaneously, Australian domestic consumption of lamb has decreased, releasing a greater volume for export. There has also been an increase in Australian lamb carcase weights. All of this has increased the amount of Australian lamb on the global market.

“Traditionally, the US and China would have been strong markets for Australia, and while China has shown signs of recovery, taking a lot more volume in the last few months than it had been, it’s for a much lower price point than what had traditionally been paid.

"And obviously, that has been feeding back into the Australian farmer price, and we’ve actually seen it fall just below €3 there in the last week or so”, explained the Bord Bia Sheep Sector Manager. Consequently, Australia is seeking increased markets in the UK and EU, where higher prices can be achieved.

“If China upgrades in terms of the quality and the type of product it’s taking off the global market, it will have a huge impact on the global trade”, said Mr McMenamin.

As for the US, a very large market in terms of volume Is not anticipated, but high prices are expected. The Irish government is in discussion with the US Department of Agriculture about terms and conditions of accessing the US market.

Looking further ahead, Mr McMenamin agreed that the earlier Easter and Ramadan in the spring of 2024 will give a boost to the hogget trade, to help clear any backlog of lambs held over from 2023. Easter and Ramadan usually bring the largest weeks of throughput in Ireland and, usually, good prices.

Meanwhile, on the Irish market, given the difficult sheepmeat trade, Bord Bia has added digital promotional activities to the June promotional campaign on TV, radio and online, which will be repeated in September.

“The domestic market accounts for about 15% of the lamb we produce”, Mr McMenamin explained.