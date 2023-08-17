Horse industry must change to stop damaging the environment

Horses can benefit the land and form an important part of the ecosystem, according to a major new research report.

But it also notes the modern use and care of domestic and sport horses are largely at odds with the needs of nature.

A significant dependence on fossil fuels, particularly diesel, to power generators at events, is one of the primary impact areas listed.

Another is fuel transportation, including the flying of horses for equestrian competition and breeding purposes.

Other stated impact areas include the use of water to maintain ground conditions and horse welfare, the use of resources through feed, bedding, supplements, tack and equipment, and land management.

Horse Sport Ireland commissioned the report in tandem with the British Equestrian Federation to identify existing best practices and areas of opportunity.

Produced by equine environment specialists White Griffin, the research was supported by the Department of Agriculture through the National Breeding Initiatives.

The report says the industry has a unique opportunity to move quickly to becoming leaders in sustainability owing to its advantageous position as the sport of the land.

But it warns that, if left unchallenged, the business-as-usual approach to events, equine management and all aspects of the industry and supply chain, is damaging to the environment and should be rethought.

It stresses collective commitment to sustainability must be unwavering and suggests the insights gathered from the study will help shape initiatives that foster a more environmentally responsible equine sector.

“By implementing evidence-based practices and embracing innovative solutions, we can strike a harmonious balance between the growth of our breeding industry, equestrian sport and the preservation of our precious natural resource,” it states.

Vital role in rural communities

The report, which lists 28 recommendations, notes the industry plays a vital role in rural communities, and contributes to economic growth, employment, and social cohesion. But it also has the potential to exert pressure on natural ecosystems.

Horse Sport Ireland chief Executive Denis Duggan said it would work with all stakeholders to deliver industry-wide change across the entire sector.

Over two-thirds (68%) of those surveyed described environmental sustainability as "very important to them";

More than eight out of 10 respondents (81%) said improving waste management and recycling were the most important measures to take;

Almost three-quarters (73%) believed removing single-use plastics would be a very important step to take.

Mr Duggan said the equestrian sector already had some fantastic examples of exemplary practices that could help it gain a better understanding of how to address these challenges “because address them we must”.

Case histories

The report features case histories for four enterprises that have adopted best-practice measures in their operations:

Tipperary Equestrian Centre, set in 28 acres outside Thurles, uses rainwater to wash horses and sends manure to a local mushroom farmer. It has bedding delivered loose to eliminate plastic waste and has also installed LED lighting and windows in the arena to reduce energy consumption. Festina Lente, a not-for-profit equestrian centre that cares for 36 horses in Bray, Co Wicklow, supports people to achieve their best in the natural world of horses, horticulture, and community. It follows the principles of equiculture, treating horses as part of the ecosystem and enabling people to appreciate the beauty of the natural world. Energy and water are conserved on site. Community allotments and therapeutic riding lessons are delivered in a sustainable way that minimises waste. Connolly's Red Mills, a global provider of animal feed, has created a 12,000m wetlands area adjacent to its main manufacturing site at Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. This functions as a natural filter for any wastewater entering the river and creates a diverse habitat for birds and invertebrates who have made it their home. A fifth-generation family-run business, the report says it demonstrates an ability to be a thriving commercial entity with a strong commitment to the environment. Two of its four sites already benefit from the installation of solar energy and electric vehicle charging points. Following an extensive data exercise last year, it identified the carbon footprint of the business and each product from manufacture to delivery. This will inform ambitious emissions reduction plans over the coming decade. The study also outlines how Coolmore Stud in Fethard, Co Tipperary, manages its land in accordance with the highest standards in conservation. Simple measures like protecting hedgerows during the nesting season allow wildflowers to grow organically to support pollinators. It has also created an area with extensive woodlands and a thriving red squirrel community. An onsite nursery grows the trees and plants required on the farm, and a compositing system ensures animal waste can be spread back on the land. Recycled straw is used to bed cattle through to hay making in June and soil is rejuvenated by aerating, grass harrowing and applying organic manure in October.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the protection and enhancement of the equestrian industry across every parish and community was a priority for the Government.

The equestrian industry has a deep-rooted history in our culture. It is not just a source of pride but also a critical contributor to our economy.

"Exports of sport horses and thoroughbreds were worth more than €400m to the economy last year, with an estimated €185m in sport horse export sales,” he said.

Mr McConalogue said stakeholders must come together and work hand in hand to ensure the practices adopted embrace eco-friendly technologies, promote sustainable land management, and reduce carbon footprint.

“We must view this report as an opportunity for growth, not as a critique of past practices. We have a responsibility to act decisively, to protect our natural resources, and to ensure that the industry thrives without compromising the environment that sustains it,” he said.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to the sport horse sector, with €5.2m allocated to breeding initiatives and marketing in 2023. In addition, the Equine Infrastructure grant scheme is worth €850,000 a year.