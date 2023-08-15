75-acre Tipperary farm making slightly above €1.1m price guide

A 75-acre farm for sale in South Tipperary is getting strong attention, with offers “slightly in excess of the guide price” of €1,100,000 (€14,700/acre), according to the selling agent Pat Quirke of PF Quirke & Co in Clonmel.
The property is in the townland of Tullamain, 9km west of Fethard and 12km southeast of Cashel in a much sought-after part of Munster.
There are strong representatives of the dairying and the equestrian sector surrounding this area. Access to the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway is only ten minutes away, making it a very good location for wider spread of potentially interested parties.
The selling agents accurately describe the property as a “rare opportunity”. The farm is all in grass and is well serviced with outbuildings and a central roadway. While some parts of the land surrounding the residence are elevated, the majority is level and in a good state of fertility. Farm buildings include a four-span lean-to, a two-span hay barn, a cow byre, a second two-span hay barn and assorted machinery sheds.
Another not-unsubstantial asset to the farm is a bungalow in good condition offering accommodation that includes two reception rooms, a kitchenette, four bedrooms and a bathroom.
“There’s great interest in it so far,” says Pat. “It’s a good house and good productive land, paddocked and ready to work immediately.”