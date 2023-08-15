75-acre Tipperary farm making slightly above €1.1m price guide

A 75-acre farm for sale in South Tipperary is getting strong attention, with offers “slightly in excess of the guide price” of €1,100,000 (€14,700/acre), according to the selling agent Pat Quirke of PF Quirke & Co in Clonmel.

The property is in the townland of Tullamain, 9km west of Fethard and 12km southeast of Cashel in a much sought-after part of Munster.