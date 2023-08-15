Subscriber

75-acre Tipperary farm making slightly above €1.1m price guide

75-acre Tipperary farm making slightly above €1.1m price guide

The house and yard on the 75-acre farm at Tullamain, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 16:27
Conor Power

A 75-acre farm for sale in South Tipperary is getting strong attention, with offers “slightly in excess of the guide price” of €1,100,000 (€14,700/acre), according to the selling agent Pat Quirke of PF Quirke & Co in Clonmel.

The property is in the townland of Tullamain, 9km west of Fethard and 12km southeast of Cashel in a much sought-after part of Munster.

There are strong representatives of the dairying and the equestrian sector surrounding this area. Access to the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway is only ten minutes away, making it a very good location for wider spread of potentially interested parties.

Some of the lands on the €1.1 million 75a farm at Tullamain, Fethard, Co Tipperary.
Some of the lands on the €1.1 million 75a farm at Tullamain, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

The selling agents accurately describe the property as a “rare opportunity”. The farm is all in grass and is well serviced with outbuildings and a central roadway. While some parts of the land surrounding the residence are elevated, the majority is level and in a good state of fertility. Farm buildings include a four-span lean-to, a two-span hay barn, a cow byre, a second two-span hay barn and assorted machinery sheds.

Another not-unsubstantial asset to the farm is a bungalow in good condition offering accommodation that includes two reception rooms, a kitchenette, four bedrooms and a bathroom.

“There’s great interest in it so far,” says Pat. “It’s a good house and good productive land, paddocked and ready to work immediately.”

Read More

As racegoers study form in Ballybrit, investors are invited to take a punt on a bookies or a pharmacy in West Cork

More in this section

Silhouette of a farmer working with a digital tablet in the field at sunset ACORNS opens for applications from female entrepreneurs
Close-up on a farmer working at a farm and walking around the fields checking the grass International farm safety conference to be held in Ireland
tractor fertilizing in field Fertiliser prices down 43%
#Farming - PropertyPlace: Tipperary
<p>The quoted base price for the steers remains at 460c/kg, with heifers being quoted at a base of 465c/kg.</p>

Beef markets enter calmer waters, but fears remain

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd