63-acre Meath farm expecting €14k/acre at auction

There are farm buildings, which are located next to the generous length of public road frontage
The farm is in the townland of Painstown, 2km from the village of Kill and convenient to Sallins, Straffan, Naas and Newcastle.

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 16:27
Conor Power

Coming under the hammer on Wednesday, September 13, at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel Naas is a 63-acre piece of prime agricultural land in Meath.

The farm is in the townland of Painstown, 2km from the village of Kill and convenient to Sallins, Straffan, Naas and Newcastle. Dublin is only half an hour away and access to the M7 is just a two-minute drive, making the location of this quality holding as good as you can get.

“It’s very good land,” says selling agent Paddy Jordan. “It’s got really good shelter and it’s a great location.”

The property is all in grass and laid out in five divisions. All of them are of top quality with no wastage and the private-well water supply is piped to all of them.

There are farm buildings, which are located next to the generous length of public road frontage. These are in good condition and include handling facilities for 150 head, with two silage pits and two yards, together with crush and holding pens.

The interest in this farm is likely to come from a variety of sources.

“You’ve got equestrian interests in the area, certainly,” says Paddy. “You also have hobby farmers… it’s seldom that something comes up in this part of the country, so it should sell well.”

The price expectation of €14,000 per acre is a reasonable one and it won’t be surprising to see the final bid in just under four weeks’ time finish somewhere north of that.

55-acre quality Meath farm with a view up for auction

