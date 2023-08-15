63-acre Meath farm expecting €14k/acre at auction

Coming under the hammer on Wednesday, September 13, at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel Naas is a 63-acre piece of prime agricultural land in Meath.

The farm is in the townland of Painstown, 2km from the village of Kill and convenient to Sallins, Straffan, Naas and Newcastle. Dublin is only half an hour away and access to the M7 is just a two-minute drive, making the location of this quality holding as good as you can get.