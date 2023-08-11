Could you be Flahavan's 2023 Oat Grower of the Year?

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 10:00
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Flahavan’s has announced the repeat of its Oat Grower of the Year Award competition for 2023. 

The shortlisted growers from each category will then undergo a review by independent agronomist Jim O’Mahony who will narrow down the field to three finalists in each category.

The finalists will then be reviewed in more detail by Mr O’Mahony to assess overall grower excellence, which will encompass cereal knowledge, farm practices and techniques, as well as environmental and sustainability efforts. 

Based on these evaluations, Mr O'Mahony will select the overall winner in each category. 

Crucial role

Johnny Flahavan, operations manager at Flahavan’s, expressed his excitement about launching the awards again this harvest, emphasising the "crucial role that growers play in delivering high-quality oats to Flahavan’s customers". 

"The competition serves as a platform to recognise their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence."

Flahavan’s sources its conventional oats from within a 60-mile radius of the mill at Kilmacthomas in Co Waterford. 

Additionally, the company has been able to fulfil its annual organic oats requirement from within the Irish market since 2021. 

2022 winner

Last year’s winners of the Oat Grower of the Year Awards were Ned Morrissey from Co Waterford and Donal Keane from Co Meath. 

Mr Morrissey's expertise and dedication to oat cultivation earned him the title in the conventional oat growers category, while Mr Keane's efforts in organic oat farming secured him the recognition in the organic oat growers category. 

According to Flahavan's, both growers "demonstrated outstanding grain quality, extensive cereal knowledge, and a commitment to sustainable farming practices".

Each finalist will be rewarded with a Flahavan’s hamper, while the overall winners will receive the prestigious title along with a Waterford Crystal trophy and a monetary prize.

The winners will be announced in late September.

<p>IFA Organic Project Team chairman John Curran said these events will be an "excellent opportunity" for anyone who is considering entering organic production.</p>

Upcoming organic farm event in Monaghan

READ NOW
