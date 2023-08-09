Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

€5k/acre sought for 15-acre holding near Mizen Head

€5k/acre sought for 15-acre holding near Mizen Head

Marked aerial map of the 15-acre farm near the Mizen Head, Co Cork.

Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 10:22
Conor Power

Located in one of the most southerly and scenic points in Ireland, a 15-acre parcel for sale with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde may attract as many dreamers as farmers.

The property is 3.5km from the road between Goleen and Barleycove — a route familiar to many who have holidayed in one of West Cork’s most attractive and remote destinations. With Barleycove Beach only a five-minute drive away, there is certainly an attraction for those who wish to possess a base near the seaside.

The land itself is of mixed/poor quality. It’s currently used for grazing and is easily accessed via a generous amount of road frontage onto the public road.

There should be a certain degree of interest from local farmers. Although most of the grazing in this area would be associated with sheep farming, there are some good dairy operations in the area too – all of them on the lookout for additional acres of all kinds. Thus, it will be interesting to see if the next owners will be farmers or non-farmers.

“There have been some local enquiries and a few outside enquiries too,” says selling agent John Hodnett. “I’m confident that with the enquiries we have, we’ll conclude a satisfactory sale.”

The price guide of €75,000-€80,000 (€5,000/acre) puts it within the reach of various potential buyers.

