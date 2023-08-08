€1.4m guide for 62-acre stud farm in Kildare

A superb 62-acre equestrian property known as New Irish Stud is new to the market with Newbridge-based Jordan Auctioneers.

The property, which is located 8km from Newbridge, 11km from Naas and 4km from Two Mile House village, will be auctioned at 3pm on Friday September 8 next at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge.

The location of New Irish Stud could hardly be better. Accessible to both the M7 and M9 and less than 35 minutes from Dublin Airport, this is in the heart of Irish thoroughbred culture.

The racecourses of the Curragh, Punchestown and Naas are all within 12km and there are many other stud farms in the area too.

The racecourses of the Curragh, Punchestown and Naas are all within 12km and there are many other stud farms in the area too. These include Castlemartin, Baroda, Ballymany and Kildangan.

The holding is laid out in 12 divisions that offer good shelter, with piped water to all paddocks. All the land is in permanent pasture and classified under the “Elton” and “Straffan” series in the soils of Co Kildare.

The exceptional fertile land on offer is complemented by first-class facilities. These include a main house, staff accommodation and yard with various outbuildings.

The main residence is in very good condition, according to the selling agent Clive Kavanagh. It was recently renovated and offers over 1,500sq ft of living space. Accommodation includes living room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, office, main bathroom and three bedrooms (one ensuite).

The yard comprises 42 loose boxes, a six-unit automatic walker, a lunging ring, hay and straw barn, tack and feed room, stocks, canteen and staff toilet, muck heap and a machinery shed.

The staff house requires renovation and is laid out into two apartments, each of which have two beds, kitchen/living room and bathroom.

The yard comprises 42 loose boxes, a six-unit automatic walker, a lunging ring, hay and straw barn, tack and feed room, stocks, canteen and staff toilet, muck heap and a machinery shed.

According to Mr Kavanagh, there should be a good deal of interest in this substantial stud farm, located in one of the hottest equestrian zones in the world.

There have been plenty of enquiries in advance of the auction date and the guide price of €1.4m seems more than reasonable for the rarity and quality of holding that’s on offer.