The uncrowned 'champion': No show for Denis' Hereford

My phone hasn't stopped ringing all summer long with people inquiring as to why I haven't yet attended an agricultural show with my famous Hereford.

"You promised us you'd take him," a woman quite rightly pointed out to me on the main street in Macroom only last Thursday as she was picking up her Farm Exam.

Weighed down with messages and surrounded by noisy children, she told me that she and her husband were very vexed that I hadn't turned up.

I apologised, of course, and assured her that I had done everything within my power to bring my Hereford along to an agricultural show.

"But alas," says I. "You can take a horse to the river, but you can't make him drink."

"Yerra," says she. "You're nothing only an old windbag." And with that, she marched on.

But what I had told her had been correct. It was the truth.

On numerous occasions over the summer, I had attempted to corral my bullock, and, on some occasions, I succeeded... only to fall at the last hurdle.

Of course, the blasted beast refused to climb aboard the cattle box.

I'd have the cattle box backed up and ready for the road on the morning of many shows, only to find whatever way I turned, I couldn't get him in the mood for the road.

Once, he leapt over a gate, taking bale twine, and God knows what, before him.

Another time, on the day of a particularly important show - where I was sure he would be champion - didn't he call over to see my neighbour, Joe? Unannounced, of course. And I had the devil of a job in getting him home again, never mind making him presentable for any show at all.

And it's a pity too, because the same lad would win all around him.

If any cattle judge managed to catch a glimpse of him at all, he'd crown him champion.

He's a champion Hereford in everything but name. The best animal that has ever grazed on this farm, by a country mile.

He's not perfect, of course; he's a tad temperamental, but sure, aren't we all?

Yerra, isolation can do that to a fellow.

And, of course, my big fear would be that if I did manage to land him at a respectable show and then released him onto a field thronged with people, he might go berserk.

An animal, so used to his own company, a bit like myself, might lose the plot in some fashion when exposed to the hustle and bustle of an agricultural show. It's not an easy day for the sheltered type, man or beast.

Halter or no halter, it might take more strength than I could muster to contain the article.

And it could really be a case of every man for himself as he gallops wildly through the exhibition stands, causing damage and mayhem with every twist of his horns.

He has long horns too - I probably should have mentioned that. And as such, some jobsworth with a clipboard would probably consider him dangerous.

And God knows, I couldn't guarantee that he probably isn't dangerous.

He hasn't gone for me directly or anything like that, but he can look brazen enough sometimes when I amble through the field, minding my own business really.

So, in the long run, perhaps it was best that he stayed at home on the farm and away from every distraction.

For now, only I can dream of the success that might have been, rather than concern myself with a calamity that could well have unfolded had my champion been unleashed unto an unsuspecting public.

There will be no show for my champion, at least not this summer.