€13.5m sought for landmark 751-acre Tipperary farm and mansion

The chateau-style mansion Barne House on 751 acres of prime land, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 14:58
Conor Power

€13,500,000 is the asking price for a 751-acre landmark property in South Tipperary.

Barne Estate (which may be purchased a whole or in lots) is 6km from Clonmel and for sale jointly with Savills and REA Stokes & Quirke of Clonmel.

The composition of the land includes 631 acres of tillage, 42 acres of pasture and 47 acres of woodland, with the remainder in ‘miscellaneous use’.

Some of that latter category includes the superb landscaped parklands that surround Barne House — a magnificent 17th-century château-style mansion.

Marked aerial view of the 751-acre farm for sale near Clonmel in South Tipperary.
Marked aerial view of the 751-acre farm for sale near Clonmel in South Tipperary.

This is a significant property in the context of national farm sales and a significant tillage operation, with a diverse rotation of Winter and Spring cereals, in addition to crops such as winter oil seed rape, winter beans, and winter rye. The high yields at Barne Estate have won it a number of accolades, including the “Grain Supplier of the Year” award.

The house has been preserved with remarkable care and constitutes something of a national treasure, overlooking a trout-stocked lake. Almost 17,000ft2 of accommodation of the most remarkable quality is available here.

James Butler describes the property as “a rare gem” in the Irish property market, adding that “opportunities of this scale and quality are few and far between".

“The quality of land at Barne Estate won’t be surpassed,” adds joint agent John Stokes.

Thinking of buying farmland? Rural solicitor Karen Walsh gives her top tips

Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

