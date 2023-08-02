€15k an acre sought for quality holding 30km north of Cork City

Property is laid out in one large field and is currently all in pasture, with extensive road frontage 
The farm is located 1.2km from New Tipperary village in North Cork

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 10:08
Conor Power

A holding that offers a great opportunity to a hobby farmer or to enlarge an existing farm holding is how the auctioneers describe a 23-acre farm that is new to the market in Coolmona, Donoughmore.

The property is listed with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services and is located 1.2km from New Tipperary village in North Cork. The farm is about 30km north of Cork City and 20km from Mallow.

The property is laid out in one large field and is currently all in pasture, with extensive road frontage on its western boundary.

According to selling agent John Hodnett, the farm is securely fenced on all sides.

“It’s an easily worked field, level and sheltered… it’s located in a good strong farming region," Mr Hodnett said.

This is in an area where strong prices have been regularly achieved for quality holdings in this very active area that is between Cork City and the cluster of busy market towns in the north and centre of the county — many of them associated with the beginnings of the national co-operative movement. 

The price guide of €15,000/acre is a realistic one for quality land in this location.

Over €20k an acre expected for 50-acre South Tipp holding

