€15k an acre sought for quality holding 30km north of Cork City

A holding that offers a great opportunity to a hobby farmer or to enlarge an existing farm holding is how the auctioneers describe a 23-acre farm that is new to the market in Coolmona, Donoughmore.

The property is listed with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services and is located 1.2km from New Tipperary village in North Cork. The farm is about 30km north of Cork City and 20km from Mallow.