Macra pushes for farm succession scheme in Budget 2024

Macra is pushing for the roll-out of a pilot farm succession scheme in Budget 2024.

The association has recently laid out its priorities for this autumn's budget for "creating a stronger, more progressive agricultural sector and vibrant rural communities for young people to live and work".

The focus is on creating a future for rural Ireland and the agricultural sector, with some of the main priorities being around accessibility to land and greater supports around housing.

"Macra members want to see positive changes and that change starts with investing in young people as we are the future of rural communities," Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said.

"Our budget submission this year has a broad mix of different priorities centred around eight action areas presented in our ‘steps for the future’ demonstration last April.

"We are continuing to build on the work done over the last couple of months and we will continue to work until we find real and viable solutions for our members, and for all rural people."

Agricultural proposal

Macra's agricultural proposal includes existing measures such as the extension of consanguinity relief as well as the introduction of new measures to support young farmers. For example, exemptions for the leasing of farmland to family members.

Macra is also seeking the roll-out of a pilot succession scheme to further help young farmers gain access to land while also securing financial support for the land transferor.

"Young farmers are integral to the sustainability of rural Ireland. Our budget proposals highlight the need for the government to support farm succession to ensure that young people remain on the land and see a future in our agricultural sector going forward," Macra's agricultural affairs chairman Liam Hanrahan said.

Health and wellbeing

Macra’s proposals for Budget 2024 on health, safety, and wellbeing services in rural communities are "key to increasing the health status of rural people, and that all individuals have equitable access to these services", the association said.

Some of Macra’s priorities are consent training, the extension of free contraception from 26-35 years of age, and funding for the rural-based mental health initiative 'Make the Moove' along with a national roll-out of an awareness campaign on substance abuse via spiking.

"Young people play a vital role in rural communities and in the past few months we have seen a massive departure of our workforce especially around healthcare," rural youth chairwoman Niamh Farrell explained.

"We are calling on the Government to provide a non-means tested €1,000 grant to all student nurses and paramedics; it is important all healthcare professionals are treated the same as some are already being provided financial support during their training."