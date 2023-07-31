Extension agreed for shallow cultivation requirement

Where shallow cultivation is required on this land, it must be done by September 1.
Extension agreed for shallow cultivation requirement

The current 14-day period to complete the shallow cultivation measure has been extended to 28 days for crops that are harvested up to August 4. 

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 10:31
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Due to the recent unseasonably wet period of weather, an extended period of time for farmers to complete the shallow cultivation measure required post-harvest of certain tillage crops has been agreed.

The current 14-day period to complete the shallow cultivation measure has been extended to 28 days for crops that are harvested up to August 4. 

Where shallow cultivation is required on this land, it must be done by September 1.

Announcing the decision, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien said: "I recognise recent weather conditions have made it particularly difficult for many farmers to harvest crops and clear straw to allow shallow cultivation take place.

"Since mid-July, it has been exceptionally wet in many places as evidenced by Met Eireann data which shows over the 7 days to July 27, rainfall in some cases has been in excess of 300% of the 30-year mean."

Looking to the forecast, Met Éireann states the national outlook is "remaining unsettled into next week with further outbreaks of rain or showers expected".

Not dry enough to bale

Commenting on the flexibility, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that "some early crops of winter barley were successfully harvested with shallow cultivation completed". 

"However, for more recently harvested crops that are many instances where straw is already lying on the ground for over 14 days, as it has not been dry enough to bale. 

"When weather conditions improve this straw will have to be 'tedded out' to dry before being raked up again to facilitate baling. 

In difficult weather conditions, tillage farmers have to prioritise trying to save their grain to avoid further losses. 

"I recognise harvesting grain must be the priority ahead of clearing straw; the flexibility agreed by my colleague Minister O’Brien will allow this."

There is already flexibility for farmers in the rules around shallow cultivation of land post-harvest. 

These flexibilities include an exemption for all land where a winter cereal crop, oilseed rape or beans is due to be sown by October 31. 

In addition, to avoid unduly impacting the source of food for seed-eating birds, there is a requirement not to conduct shallow cultivation post-harvest on 20% to 25% of the total cereal land area on each holding.

Majority of land

Minister McConalogue pointed out "these flexibilities cover a very significant majority of the land already harvested/being harvested at present". 

"However, this situation will quickly change as the spring barley harvest commences," he added.

Minister McConalogue said the situation should be reviewed again in a week’s time and a further extension may be considered at that stage if necessary.

Read More

Farmers seek exemption from shallow cultivation requirement

More in this section

Conceptual image of a person voting during elections IFA announces a number of rule changes including hybrid voting model for election
Last straws after harvest and tractor plowing the stubble field Farmers seek exemption from shallow cultivation requirement
Signpost: The MACC's a 'double win' for both my farm and the environment Signpost: The MACC's a 'double win' for both my farm and the environment
#Farming - Tillage
Extension agreed for shallow cultivation requirement

Cattle slaughterings down 2.6% this year

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd