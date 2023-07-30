The commandments of sheep dosing and the 'trojan ram'

A little change of scenery and patient last week, locuming for Shanrahan Veterinary Clinic near Cahir in Co Tipperary, which is nestled between the Galtee and the Knockmealdown mountain ranges.

The location explains the species jump to the ovine variety, which I enjoy as it keeps that part of my sheep knowledge ticking in my very dominant dairy world at home in Cork.

Irish sheep parasite resistance

Sheep farming and responsible parasite prevention go together like thunder and lightning; it’s impossible to have one without the other.

There are some parts of New Zealand that are unable to sheep farm due to parasite resistance. A report from the Irish sheep technology adoption programme in 2017 reported that white drenches were only 31.5% effective, yellow drenches 51.9% effective and clear drenches were 62.5% effective.

These figures are now six years old, so more than likely, the percentages have dropped even more, which is a worrying concept for sheep farming in Ireland.

It's that important time of year in the sheep farming calendar when the all-important ram sales are occurring ahead of the breeding season.

During the my day locuming, a sheep farmer handed in a dung sample for a faecal egg count that was part of his parasite TASAH two complimentary diagnostic tests. I was thrilled to hear it was from rams that the farmer had bought and was currently in quarantine away from the rest of the flock.

Eimear McGrath, who owns Shanrahan Veterinary, encourages her sheep farmers to test for resistance frequently on their farms and especially with newly bought in stock.

This sample was part of a resistance test called a “drench test”, where the animals are sampled before dosing and then again after dosing. The interval time between dosing and sampling is 10-14 days unless a yellow (levamisole) drench is used, reducing the interval to seven days.

Using this type of testing throughout the year, whenever dosing is necessary, is a great surveillance method for resistance on your farm.

I performed a “drench test” on my calves this year in May prior to their first white wormer dose; no evidence of resistance was noted, which was great relief; however, it will be something I will repeat on an annual basis with all wormer classes.

The goal is a 95% reduction from the initial pre-dosing sample compared with the post-dosing sample. For example, going from 600 eggs per gram pre-dosing to 300 eggs per gram post-dosing would equal a reduction of only 50%, meaning that resistance to your selected dose is present in your flock.

For the result to be reliable, an initial result of a minimum of 200 eggs per gram would be required. Always submit fresh samples; as I have mentioned before, it makes false readings less likely.

Biosecurity

Quarantining bought-in stock such as rams is vital to protect your established flock from disease, not only parasites.

Isolating from other animals for three weeks can allow time for any virus or bacterial disease to exhibit clinical signs. When it comes to parasites treatments, ideally, the use of two classes of anti-parasitic should be used to prevent resistance worms avoiding treatment.

An orange drench (Monepantel) is the newest class of anti-parasitic available in Ireland and is recommended for use in combination with another drug class for the gold standard quarantine dose. However, I am aware that supply issues may be affecting its availability for this use in Ireland; always consult your vet before using any dosing product.

The Orange (Monepantel) drench needs to be protected at all costs from resistance development to ensure its efficacy for the future.

It would be ideal to keep these newly dosed animals in the shed for 48 hours to prevent introducing “foreign” eggs onto pasture.

As an extra precaution, it would be advisable to choose a turn-out pasture likely to be contaminated pasture with eggs from your established flock to dilute any resistance worm eggs that may not have been killed by the combined dose used.

I often get asked what the "best" wormer is - and the answer in most scenarios is the wormer that works best on your farm, and regular “drench tests” are the way to establish this going forward.

Dosing commandments

The basics of dosing bought-in stock, such as the rams, stay the same as when you are dosing home-bred stock.

Always try to calibrate your drenching gun or syringe prior to use, an easy way is to use the humble kitchen measuring jug to check the volume of the dose. Always check the dose rate on the data sheet supplied with the product and look for the expiry date.

Individually weighing each animal is the gold standard for dosing; however, if this is not achievable, dose to the heaviest in the group. Especially when it comes to rams, make sure to restrain correctly when drenching to avoid spills and drenching injuries to the larynx.

The Animal Health Ireland funded Parasite TASHA is a fantastic opportunity for all sheep farmers to discuss parasite control with the added bonus of two free diagnostic tests.

Using these tests to carry out a ‘Drench test’ on bought-in stock could be an opportunity to make sure you are not buying in resistance in a “Trojan ram”.

Contact your vet today to discuss biosecurity measures on your farm and also parasite resistance prevention advice. If you haven’t done so already, sign up on AHI.ie and nominate your local trained vet to complete your Parasite TASHA.